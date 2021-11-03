GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer Honors Key Partner in Fight Against Lung Cancer

SAN CARLOS, Calif. and WASHINGTON, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer announced it will celebrate Amgen with the "Simply the Best Award" at it's Simply the Best XVI (Under the Stars) Gala on Saturday, November 13. GO2 Foundation will honor Amgen for its continued dedication to research and development of new lung cancer treatments.

"We are honored to be recognized by GO2 Foundation for our collective efforts helping people with lung cancer around the world and our scientific endeavors to bring forward medicines for patients who for too long didn't have a treatment for their specific type of cancer." said Jean-Charles Soria, Amgen's senior vice president of Oncology within Global Development. "Amgen is dedicated to changing the survival expectations in lung cancer using breakthrough science and innovation, and our work with advocacy organizations like GO2 is integral to this commitment."

Amgen develops cutting-edge lung cancer treatments that have proven to improve and extend life, including one approved by the FDA this year to treat non-small cell lung cancer with the KRAS mutation.

As the understanding and treatment of lung cancer continues to advance, so does the need. This year, nearly 236,000 Americans will receive a lung cancer diagnosis and more than 131,000 will die of the disease. Eighty percent of those recently diagnosed never smoked or quit more than a decade ago.

"We've come such a long way in identifying different types of lung cancer so they can be treated more effectively, thanks to the incredible research and innovation of Amgen and our other awardees," said Bonnie J. Addario, co-founder and chair of GO2 Foundation. "While one night is not long enough to sing all of their praises, the Simply the Best Gala gives us the opportunity to very publicly honor and thank them for their great work."

"The 'power of together' could not be better showcased than with this award," said Laurie Fenton Ambrose, co-founder and President & CEO of GO2 Foundation, "as it illustrates the life-changing impact patients, researchers and industry partners can have in advancing better outcomes for our and other cancer communities. We are better together – so thank you Amgen for being a valued partner in our efforts to transform lung cancer survivorship".

This year's Simply the Best Gala will take place virtually online with a live-stream broadcast from the in person "Under the Stars" outdoor component where attendees can gather in a safe, socially-distanced environment and enjoy an evening celebrating successes in lung cancer. The event will be in the format of the drive-in movies with socially-distanced parking so everyone can be safe inside their car with the option to be outdoors. The Gala will take place online and in person from 6:00 PM-10:30 PM PST at the San Mateo County Event Center at 1346 Saratoga Drive, San Mateo. The in-person event requires proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative result from a COVID-19 PCR test within 72 hours.

For additional information and to join the Simply the Best XVI Under the Stars Gala, please go here.

About GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer

Founded by patients and survivors, GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer transforms survivorship as the world's leading organization dedicated to saving, extending, and improving the lives of those vulnerable, at risk, and diagnosed with lung cancer. The GO2 Foundation serves and listens to those living with and at risk for lung cancer to reduce stigma, improve quality of life and increase survival. They empower its community by helping people navigate the paths of early detection, diagnosis and treatment. Insights allow the GO2 Foundation to improve care, amplify awareness, drive advocacy and lead research with the vision of doubling the five-year survival rate by 2025. For more information, visit https://GO2foundation.org. GO2

