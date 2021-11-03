Schleich USA Hires Eight-Year Old Chief Storytelling Officer

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Once upon a time, Schleich (pronounced Shh-like), the leading manufacturer of animal characters and playsets, went searching for one special kid with superlative storytelling and imaginative superpowers to fill the role of its very first Chief Storytelling Officer (CSO). The brand searched at a live casting call at FAO Schwarz in New York City, and asked kids all over the US to send in videos sharing their best stories. Nearly 150 applications rolled in, but one in particular really, really...really stood out. He has accepted the role of Schleich's Chief Storytelling Officer!

"I can't believe I'm the new Chief Storytelling Officer!" shouted Marcello, upon being offered the role

CLICK HERE TO SEE WHAT HAPPENED AND SCHLEICH'S LIVE CHIEF STORYTELLING OFFICER CASTING CALL AT FAO SCHWARZ, NYC

Meet Marcello, an 8 year old from Queens, NY with no prior acting or professional experience, who of Schleich CSO. "There are a bajillion million kids in the world, and they picked me!"

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE MOMENT MARCELLO WAS OFFERED THE JOB!

As the world's leading manufacturer of animal characters and playsets that let kids' imaginations run wild, Schleich is committed to shaping storytellers for life. But according to Kelli Masilun, Director of North American Marketing for Schleich USA, having a team made up entirely of adults has its limits.

"We knew that we would only be able to create the best stories for our brand if we had the help of our true storytelling superheroes--kids! When we met Marcello, we knew instantly that we had found a creative and energetic voice who could help inspire our brand in addition to the kids and grown-ups who love to tell stories with Schleich characters and sets."

With eight years of storytelling experience and a passion for helping others, Marcello's first duty as CSO will be to inspire kids (and adults!) to use the power of storytelling to have a better holiday season this year. Marcello and Schleich believe that storytelling can lead to a holiday-season "win-win." Parents can empower kids to change the world through holiday gifts that support imagination and storytelling. Kids can use storytelling to help their holiday wishes come true!

Beginning the week of November 8th, Schleich will be releasing a series of holiday-themed videos starring Marcello in the role of CSO. Created for parents and children alike, viewers will learn how storytelling and imagination can help kids "play today to change the world tomorrow!" From an imaginative motivational speech inspired by TED Talks, to a Zoom session with Schleich characters in which Marcello introduces his "three S's for holiday successes," CSO Marcello is helping Schleich turn its YouTube channel into a destination for holiday-themed inspiration and entertainment this holiday season.

For more information, please visit www.schleich-s.com/en/US/chief-storytelling-officer .

About Schleich

Founded more than 85 years ago by Friedrich Schleich in Schwäbisch Gmünd, Schleich is one of Germany's largest toy manufacturers and a leading international provider of figurines. The famous Schleich figurines are sold in more than 60 countries and are loved by children around the world. As a global player with Swabian roots, Schleich currently generates more than half of its sales outside its core market in Germany. The Company is majority owned by Partners Group, a global private markets investment management firm. Further shareholders are the management team around Dirk Engehausen (CEO). The design of the Schleich play worlds, the manufacturing of the production tools and all quality and safety checks are carried out in Germany. Production itself takes place at the company's site in Schwäbisch Gmünd and in other production plants abroad.

For more information visit, https://www.schleich-s.com/en/US/ .

Media contact, schleich@brilliantprm.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Schleich USA, Inc.