UgoVirtual™ and 6Connex Expand Strategic Partnership to Drive Continued Growth and Innovation of the Virtual and Hybrid Event Market Worldwide Leading virtual/hybrid event solution providers ink expanded partnership agreement to strengthen mutual commitment to market growth and technological advancement

ATLANTA, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UgoVirtual™, a leading provider of advanced virtual/hybrid engagement solutions designed to meet the needs of the global conference and event industry, and 6Connex, the recognized global leader in virtual and hybrid event technology, today announce the signing of an expanded strategic partnership agreement.

Recognized as a top-tier 6Connex partner since 2018, UgoVirtual leverages the award-winning technology platform as the core of its comprehensive virtual/hybrid solution set to deliver dynamic event environments and experiences designed to maximize attendance, engagement and ROI. The new agreement solidifies the companies' successful business relationship and outlines the framework for joint participation in market expansion, virtual/hybrid event industry leadership and continued technological innovation.

"Through our strategic commercial and technical alignment with 6Connex, UgoVirtual has established a proven track record of successful virtual event implementation, innovation and growth," said Michael C. Cohen, UgoVirtual CEO. "The platform's powerful technical capabilities, advanced security and reliability has enabled us to deliver highly impactful virtual and hybrid events for our diverse clientele in the hospitality, medical and education markets, as well as Fortune 500 corporations and global event management agencies. We're proud to have the opportunity to deepen our relationship with such a dynamic and professional organization."

The secure, cloud-based 6Connex platform that powers UgoExpo™, UgoVirtual's premier solution, is trusted by many of the world's most recognizable brands, corporate organizations and national/global associations to deliver world-class virtual and hybrid event experiences. Highly customizable and scalable, the platform leads the industry in security protocol, such as ISO-certification and GDPR standards, with flexible configurations that meet the requirements of any virtual or hybrid event. UgoVirtual's dedicated event architects, creative design and technical support teams enhance the platform with professional services, project management, and integrated solutions designed to maximize attendee engagement and ROI.

"As a top-tier global channel partner, UgoVirtual has effectively utilized the expansive features of our platform to design, deliver and support highly engaging and profitable virtual events for its growing international clientele," said Ruben Castano, CEO of 6Connex. "We are excited to continue our journey with UgoVirtual during this unprecedented period of industry evolution and growth."

To learn more about UgoVirtual's comprehensive virtual/hybrid event solutions, visit ugovirtual.com.

