About King's American Debut Steals the Show in Las Vegas

Las Vegas' The Mosaic On The Strip held an epic country and rock concert venue this past Wednesday, October 27th, hosting legends Lonestar, Tyler Rich, and About Kings. Just as impressive was the star-studded crowd in attendance, including Tommy Lee of Motley Crue, Vivica Fox, "CSI Miami" star Sofia Milos, Quiet Riot's Paul Shortino and others who came to support Mario Barth - the legendary tattoo artist and front man of the Euro Country Rock group, About Kings.

Tommy Lee, Mario Barth and Vivica Fox on the red carpet at CTS Life In Ink in Las Vegas, NV

The venue opened with a phenomenal acoustic set by the singer/songwriter Tyler Rich, who had the crowed singing and swaying along to his hits, like "The Difference" and new release "Better Than You're Used Too."

Next up was About Kings, who rocked The Mosaic as they performed their first live performance of their new album, "Go Big or Go Home", along with its first released single, "Heaven On Down The Highway". About Kings captivated the audience with their blend of country, rock, blues, and a bit of Euro paired with powerful lyrics to create a one-of-a-kind sound – that relate to everyone. While the bands lead guitarist Alen Brentini was stuck back in Europe due to COVID restrictions, Kent Wells, About King's Producer and one of Nashville's top producers and musicians, stepped in on lead guitar / backing vocals and helped About Kings bring the house down.

Last but not least, the night was topped off with Country Music Megastar hitmakers Lonestar (CMA & Academy of Country Music multi-Award winners with TEN #1 hits and 20 charted singles). As hoped for, Lonestar delivered all their top hits, including the fan favorites "Amazed", "Come Cryin' To Me" and "No News", "Smile", "What About Now", "Tell Her", "Mr. Mom" and "My Front Porch Looking In". An especially powerful moment of the night was Lonestar's tribute to the military veterans in attendance with their hit song "I'm Already There."

While Lonestar was the official headliner, Mario Barth's' celebrity friends and recognition as the world's greatest tattoo artist shined an added light on About Kings, as many fans went to social media to declare the Country Rockers had stolen the show.

This event was Mario Barth's debut in America as frontman of About Kings

About Kings U.S. debut coincides with their new and first all-English album, "Go Big or Go Home." The new 14-song Album was produced by Grammy & Oscar nominated Music Producer & songwriter/musician Kent Wells (Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Travis Tritt, Carly Pearce, The Whites, Linda Davis), and recorded at Nashville's Sound Stage Studios and Dark Horse Recording. About Kings was originally formed in 2017 and is fronted by Mario Barth's powerful vocals and guitar, with fellow famed tattoo artist and Detroit rocker Bob Tyrrell on rhythm guitar and paired with gifted Nashville country rock musicians Kevin Ogburn on bass, and Shane Hoskins' driving drums. The soulful vocals of backing singers Summer Roma and Christine Winslow filled out the band's awesome sound.

While About Kings is new to the US market, they've established themselves internationally – playing to crowds of over 80,000 in Europe and touring with Austrian superstar Andreas Gabalier. While About Kings recently switched to English vocals, their first album was in German and was a hit in Europe, with "Guardian Angel" exceeding 1 million Plays on Spotify and the music video for "Easy Rider" with over 2 million Views on YouTube.

The edge and artistry of "About Kings" comes from its unique core of band members that are true artists inside and outside of music. In addition to being a top Euro Country Rock artist, Mario Barth is recognized as one of the greatest tattoo artists in the world, being voted by the Tattoo Society "Artist of the Year" for 2021. During his tenure, He has tattooed some of the world's top musicians, actors, artist's and celebrities, such as Sylvester Stallone, Chris Angel, Tommy Lee, Lenny Kravitz and Usher. Barth is also an entrepreneur and business force as Owner-Chief Tattoo Artist at Starlight Tattoo and Mario Barth Tattoo, with studios in New Jersey, Las Vegas and Austria. He is Owner-Founder of premiere tattoo ink manufacturer, INTENZE Products, that is the standard for excellence and safety in the industry worldwide, and Co-Founder-Owner of the Tattoo-Music themed bar "Drink'd" just opened in the Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas.

Furthermore, Mario is the leader of the Coalition for Tattoo Safety, a non-profit global organization that is a leader in tattoo art educational instruction, skills training, artist and vendor network connection, the protection of tattoo artists' health and safety, as well as being an industry watchdog and lobbying for fair legislation and separation between the cosmetics and tattoo industries. Also, a leading member of the Coalition is Mario's bandmate and killer guitarist, Bob Tyrrell, who is himself one of the world's most talented tattoo artists, having appeared on TV series "Ink Master" as a judge, and famously tattooed Kid Rock's back.

The concert ended after four hours of legendary performances that will stay with the fans for a lifetime. The fans will never forget the intensity and energy that was brought that night, Lonestar, Tyler Rich and breakthrough U.S. debut of About Kings.

The crowd stood, cheered, danced on bar tops and sang along throughout the entire blazing concert of over four hours by these three powerful country music artists. Lonestar, Tyler Rich and breakthrough U.S. debut of About Kings, tore it up and made it a concert to remember.

