Chromaflo Technologies Announces Its 2022 Color of the Year

ASHTABULA, Ohio, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chromaflo Technologies, the premier global provider of colorant technology solutions, today announced its 2022 Color of the Year as Monarch, a bold, emotional, red-shade orange that inspires creativity and success.

Monarch builds on Chromaflo's 2021 color, Encouragement, a natural green shade focused on cocooning within a sense of comfort and serenity. The new color for 2022 is all about emergence and growth. Influenced by North America's monarch butterfly migration patterns, this warm hue represents navigating new paths towards sunny days.

As we find even the most taken-for-granted materials hard to come by, we see that the most ordinary can be precious. We are emerging into a time of enlightenment fueled by the desire to keep moving forward and drawing us toward warmer neutrals.

"We are excited to reveal Monarch as Chromaflo's 2022 Color of the Year," said Steve Riccardi, Director of Global Marketing, Chromaflo Technologies. "While still heavily influenced by the natural and comforting green shades found in 2021, Monarch, along with our entire 2022 color palette, provides warmth like the emergence of spring, as prosperity and growth take on new appearances."

Monarch (#24-7D) leads Chromaflo's 2022 Color Palette, which also includes:

Sunstone #23-3P

Enlightenment #2-0402P

Sojourn #169-2P

Precious #422Nt

Wisdom #1-1710D

Haruki #AP115-5

Paradox #2-0401P

The color formula for Monarch, utilizing Chromaflo's point-of-sale architectural colorants, is available upon request here.

About Chromaflo Technologies

Chromaflo Technologies is a leading independent global supplier of colorant systems, chemical and pigment dispersions, serving customers in architectural and industrial coatings as well as the thermoset composites market. Headquartered in Ashtabula, Ohio, U.S., Chromaflo has production facilities in the U.S., Canada, The Netherlands, Finland, Australia, South Africa, India, and China. Sales and technical support are also provided throughout North and South America, Europe, Australia, China, India, Southeast Asia, and South Africa. Commitment to excellence is driven by three core values: quality, speed and service. All Chromaflo Technologies manufacturing facilities are ISO-9001 certified, while many also hold ISO-14001 and/or ISO 45001 certifications. For more information visit www.chromaflo.com, or follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contact: Carissa Ackley | carissa@altitudemarketing.com | 610-905-7574

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Chromaflo Technologies