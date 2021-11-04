Conference co-hosted by Ryan Manion and will feature companies ranging from private, seed-round start-ups to $1bil+ public companies and will benefit the Travis Manion Foundation.

Inflection Partners to Host Virtual Conference on November 16th and 17th Conference co-hosted by Ryan Manion and will feature companies ranging from private, seed-round start-ups to $1bil+ public companies and will benefit the Travis Manion Foundation.

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inflection Partners, LLC ("Inflection Partners," the "Company," or "we"), a capital markets consulting firm, is excited to announce their upcoming "Excellence in Execution" virtual conference on November 16th and 17th. The conference is open to all investors and is being co-hosted by Ryan Manion, President of the Travis Manion Foundation, and co-author of The Knock at the Door, sponsor proceeds will benefit the foundation. Drexel Hamilton, a service-disabled, 100% veteran-owned investment bank, is the lead sponsoring partner.

Inflection Partners

Sponsoring partners and panelists include Drexel Hamilton , Microsoft, Morgan Lewis , Ankura, and Fox Rothschild

"We are proud to announce our second virtual conference. Our investor audience will be pleased with the quality of presenting companies, as well as several notable panelists" Eric Dusansky, Founder and CEO of Inflection Partners.

The virtual conference will also highlight some of the most exciting veteran-led emerging companies. "As a service-disabled, 100% veteran-owned investment bank, Drexel Hamilton is excited to participate in this conference as our firm's mission is to hire, train, and mentor transitioning military veterans for a career in finance. The military veteran network is strong, and the community stretches from large financial institutions to seed-round start-ups. Drexel Hamilton hopes to provide thought leadership about engaging Diversity & Inclusion firms in capital markets transactions as well as how to partner with companies interested in hiring veterans and giving back to our veteran communities" says Tony Felice, CEO of Drexel Hamilton.

About the conference:

The conference will feature more than 25 companies, ranging from disruptive seed stage startups to $1bn+ market cap public companies.

Ryan Manion is hosting multiple, daily fireside chats with industry thought leaders. These panels include cybersecurity, capital markets, life sciences, and more.

"We are excited to highlight the successful transitions veterans have made from active-duty service to founding and leading some of the most exciting and innovative start-ups in the world. We are proud to host early-stage, veteran led companies as well as companies with a strong commitment to supporting service." notes Stephen Sheriff, Managing Partner of Inflection Partners.

About Inflection Partners:

Inflection Partners' mission is to be at the intersection between investors, corporates, and industry thought leaders. In addition to providing idea generative events and corporate access, Inflection Partners offers critical capital markets advisory services to enable private and public companies to shape their narrative, raise awareness, connect with potential investors, and assist in navigating their next stage of growth.

Participating companies:

We are proud to have the following public and private companies joining us as presenters and panelists:

Public:

Baker Hughes

Blink Charging

Byrna Technology

Crown Electrokinetics

Haverty Furniture

Immuneering

Kaival Brands

Matterport

Microsoft

Odyssey Marine

PNC Financial Services

Reed's Inc

Tryp Therapeutics

Private:

20 Lighter

Arena Labs

Dede

Deepsig Ai

DFL Technology

Drexel Hamilton

Fairwater Labs

Fox Rothschild

GORUCK

INX

Kinstak

Last Crumb

Lucy Labs

Morgan Lewis

Rapid Innovation

Ricovr

Sandlot

Signos

Vanta Leagues

Varian Bio

VCV Digital Technology

Whole Bare

To register for the conference or learn more about Inflection Partners, LLC, please visit www.inflectionpartnersllc.com

Securities offered through Finalis Securities LLC Member FINRA/SIPC. Inflection Partners, LLC and Finalis Securities LLC are separate, unaffiliated entities.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Inflection Partners LLC