Penske Logistics Announces 2021 Freight Management Carrier Award Winners

READING, Pa., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Penske Logistics celebrated 22 winners during the second annual Freight Management Carrier Awards program. Once again, the event was held virtually this afternoon.

Category winners were selected from among Penske's expansive base of trucking carriers operating within its freight management operations. There are several award qualifications: A Penske Logistics enterprise scorecard combined with customer, operations and sourcing feedback.

"It is my pleasure to hand out these deserving honors to our 2021 winners," explained LeAnne Coulter, vice president of freight management for Penske Logistics. "These transportation leaders are especially impressive in supporting our freight management customers by going above and beyond during these challenging times."

These are the 2021 Penske Logistics Freight Management Carrier Award recipients:

U.S. Less-Than-Truckload National Carrier Award

Estes

U.S. Less-Than-Truckload Regional Carrier Award

Dayton Freight +

PITT-OHIO

U.S. Truckload National Carrier Award

Crane Transport +

Mercer Transportation

U.S. Truckload Regional Carrier Award

A.D. Transport Express

Carter Express

GSA International +

Pete & Sons Association

Select Dedicated Solutions +

Canada Truckload Award

Charger Logistics

Hunter Express

Lion Force Transport

Broker Services Provider Award

Kirsch Transportation Services

Spot +

Flatbed Services Provider Award

Buchanan Hauling and Rigging +

Keim TS +

Liquid Bulk Services Provider Award

American PetroLog

Andrews Logistics +

Refrigerated Services Provider Award

Southland Transportation +

Intermodal Provider Award (new category)

Alliance Shippers Inc.

Hub Group

+ indicates a two-time winner

Penske Logistics has more than $6.1 billion in freight under management. When there are supplemental freight needs, customers want to know that their freight will reach its destination safely while on time and on budget. Penske Logistics offers award-winning freight management and brokerage solutions to help manage transportation networks, and handle seasonal needs, capacity surges and challenging lanes.

Please click here to learn more about joining Penske's carrier network.

Penske Logistics is a Penske Transportation Solutions company with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. Penske Logistics provides supply chain management and logistics services to leading companies around the world. Penske Logistics delivers value through its design, planning and execution in transportation, warehousing and freight management. To learn more visit: www.penskelogistics.com.

