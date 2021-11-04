U.S. News-Best Lawyers® Ranks BAL a Top U.S. Immigration Law Firm Once Again

DALLAS, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry-leading immigration law firm Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP (BAL) has once again been named a "Best Law Firm" by the prestigious U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers® annual ranking of the best law firms in the country.

Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP Logo (PRNewsfoto/Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP)

BAL was honored with the highest "Tier 1" category in the 2022 national rankings in immigration law and in regional office rankings for Houston, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. The firm also received regional rankings for its Boston and Dallas offices.

"We're excited to receive this recognition for providing exceptional service to clients in challenging immigration conditions," said BAL Partner Frieda Garcia. "To consistently rank at the top of the field by U.S. News- Best Lawyers® is a huge honor."

BAL continues to innovate the practice of immigration law, leading the industry in technological advances—like its proprietary case-management system, Cobalt®, and its immigration knowledge portal Advisor—that allow a seamless client experience, the ability to scale to clients' needs and an overall superior immigration journey for their employees.

The tech-forward firm is dedicated to personalized, on-the-ground client service and has launched a nationwide expansion—opening or expanding offices in Austin, Chicago, Denver and Santa Clara, Calif. in the past two years and initiating a hiring spree that nabbed well-connected attorneys such as AILA luminary Jeff Joseph and former State Department attorney Tiffany Derentz.

"As we continue to build the best team in the business, push the envelope with technology and deliver flawless service to clients, we're proud to blaze the path forward for immigration law," said Managing Partner Jeremy Fudge. "Even with great rankings like this, we're not satisfied. We'll keep amplifying our efforts to improve and grow, so we can help more people achieve their dreams."

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP