U.S. News -- Best Lawyers® Ranks Grossman Roth Yaffa Cohen in "Best Law Firms" 2022

MIAMI, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The South Florida trial law firm of Grossman Roth Yaffa Cohen has earned rankings across three tiers in U.S. News — Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" 2022:

Grossman Roth Yaffa Cohen (PRNewsfoto/Grossman Roth Yaffa Cohen)

Metropolitan Tier 1 Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions - Plaintiffs



Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs



Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs



Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs

Metropolitan Tier 2 Aviation Law

National Tier 3

"Best Law Firms" is a highly respected publication that aims to showcase the top-rated firms in the United States. Qualifying firms must undergo a thorough review process to obtain a listing in "Best Law Firms." Past accomplishments and feedback from peers and clients are heavily considered. It is very difficult to earn a listing; only a slim margin of law firms qualify for consideration.

The candidate pool is limited to law firms with no less than one attorney recognized in The Best Lawyers in America©, an annual legal ranking publication by Best Lawyers. This list has its own rigorous selection process, at the end of which only 6% of the nation's attorneys are chosen as listees.

Seven attorneys at Grossman Roth Yaffa Cohen were chosen as listed lawyers for The Best Lawyers in America 2022. In fact, the South Florida firm has a history of Best Lawyers acclaim, with co-founder Stuart Z. Grossman earning his very first listing in The Best Lawyers in America in 1995. The firm was also ranked in the 2020 and 2021 editions of "Best Law Firms."

Grossman Roth Yaffa Cohen's client recoveries amount to millions of dollars for injured plaintiffs. To learn more about the nationally acclaimed firm, visit grossmanroth.com . For more information about U.S. News — Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms," kindly go to bestlawfirms.usnews.com .

Contact:

Lisa Arneaud

la@grossmanroth.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Grossman Roth Yaffa Cohen