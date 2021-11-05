Givsum, Inc. Announces A $2 Million Seed Round, Led By VC Fund SteelBridge Labs Givsum receives funding to accelerate growth, while launching its new online auctions feature

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Givsum announces a new $2 million Seed Round of financing, led by VC Fund SteelBridge Labs. Givsum is an all-in-one platform that helps charitable organizations save time and money through an integrated suite of fundraising tools including donation pages, ticketing, memberships, and now real-time online/mobile auctions.

As a result of Givsum's 200% growth in revenue over the prior year and delivering its auctions capability, SteelBridge Labs Co-Founder and Managing Partner James Haluszczak, said, "Givsum continues to exceed milestones with new client signups and technology advances. We are excited to deepen our investment with this follow-on funding and we look forward to continuing our support of Shawn and his team."

To date, Givsum has onboarded over 500 nonprofits and service clubs across the United States, many of which are reporting significant increases in fundraising capabilities and effectiveness to deliver services.

The Rotary Club of Townsend, Montana , selected to use Givsum's "PRO/Enterprise" services this October for their Fall Fest. As a result, online token sales were up 158%; registrations were up 300%; and invoiced sponsorships were up 21%.

The South Orange County American Legion Post 281 utilized Givsum's new auction feature and generated a 211% higher net of return than anticipated.

Funding from the Seed Round will focus on brand expansion and marketing of Givsum's "Standard" subscription service, which includes online auctions, a valuable tool for Givsum's customers. According to Global Newswire, "the global online auction market is expected to grow by $1.61 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 8.92% during the forecast." ( bit.ly/3EdODMm )

In addition to what will be raised from professional investors, Givsum is working with Wefunder to offer part of its investment opportunity to grassroots angels who want the chance to invest in an early-stage company. Anyone who wants to invest will be able to do so through the Wefunder platform ( www.wefunder.com/givsum ).

To learn more about Givsum and its software platform, charitable organizations can visit www.givsum.com

About Givsum, Inc.

Givsum (www.givsum.com) is a comprehensive management and engagement platform that allows charitable organizations to integrate their operations, fundraising campaigns and an active community of supporters, all in one place. By providing a simple online platform for creating fundraising pages, selling event tickets, accepting donations, managing volunteers, and tracking donor behavior, Givsum helps charitable organizations free up valuable time and resources to pursue their worthwhile missions.

