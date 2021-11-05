2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

U.S. News/Best Law Firms ranks Keller/Anderle "Tier 1" in Commercial Litigation, Intellectual Property, and White Collar Criminal Defense

Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Keller/Anderle LLP, a nationally recognized bet-the-company business litigation firm based in Irvine, has been selected as "Tier 1" in Orange County in three practice areas by U.S. News - Best Lawyers®' 2022 "Best Law Firms."  The firm is one of the few on the list that is a Women's Business Enterprise National Council certified firm (100% women-owned).

Keller/Anderle LLP received "Tier 1" Orange County rankings for Commercial Litigation, White Collar Criminal Defense and Intellectual Property Litigation.  The Tier 1 ranking is an honor generally reserved for much larger law firms, which is a testament to Keller/Anderle's performance and reputation.

Keller/Anderle LLP is among the premier boutique trial law firms in California, handling high-stakes jury trials of all types, arbitration, commercial litigation, intellectual property,  securities, bad faith, white collar criminal defense, legal malpractice - plaintiff & defense, entertainment/sports, and insurance recovery. The firm represents individuals, closely-held corporations, and some of the nation's largest corporations.

Keller/Anderle LLP attorneys have won over $1 billion in judgments, and successfully defended many other high stakes cases. Members of the firm have over 400 first chair jury trials.   Unique among law firms handling high profile, bet-the-company cases of such a caliber, is that both name partners are women.

Keller/Anderle's firm honors and awards include: Daily Journal "Top Verdicts-2018" and "Top Boutiques"; and CLAY Awards (California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year) in 2012, 2018 and 2019.   Attorneys at the firm have also been recognized nationally and statewide, including: Litigation Counsel of America, five Keller/Anderle attorneys selected; American College of Trial Lawyers, three Keller/Anderle attorneys selected; Chambers USA and Chambers Global, recommended in General Commercial Litigation, and Trials; Super Lawyers, ranked #1 Super Lawyers Southern California for two consecutive years; Benchmark Litigation "Top 100 Trial Lawyers in America"; The Legal 500; and Daily Journal "Top 100 Lawyers in California."

Contact:

Kay Anderle


Managing Partner



Address:

18300 Von Karman Ave., Suite 930


Irvine, California 92612-1057


Ph. 949.476.8700


Fax 949.476.0900


kanderle@kelleranderle.com


www.kelleranderle.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-newsbest-law-firms-ranks-kelleranderle-tier-1-in-commercial-litigation-intellectual-property-and-white-collar-criminal-defense-301417416.html

SOURCE Keller/Anderle LLP

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.