BBH Announces the Addition of Private Banking Professional in Houston

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Private Banking arm of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. (BBH) is pleased to announce the addition of a new Corporate Advisory & Banking Officer, Ianni Palandjoglou. Ianni is joining the firm as a Senior Vice President and will be BBH's first full-time employee in the Houston market, where BBH has long been active in supporting private businesses and their owners. He will focus on providing corporate banking, corporate advisory, trust services, and multi-family office support to private business owners and families in the region, in addition to helping BBH Capital Partners identify private equity investment opportunities.

(PRNewsfoto/Brown Brothers Harriman)

"With the recent growth we have experienced in the Houston and greater Texas market, this was the perfect time to add someone with Ianni's deep experience and relationship-focused-approach to serving private businesses, their owners, and their families," Lewis Hart, Managing Director and Head of the Commodities & Logistics and Corporate Banking divisions within Private Banking, said. "Ianni will be instrumental in continuing to expand BBH's presence in the region across our Capital Partners, Corporate Advisory and Banking, Commodities & Logistics, and Multi-Family Office business lines."

Ianni joins BBH Private Banking with 22 years of diversified business experience, principally as a banker and international executive. During his most recent tenure at Amegy Bank, Ianni was a Commercial Middle Market lender supporting family-owned businesses through various business cycles and across generations. At Cadence Bank, he initially served in Mergers and Acquisitions where he participated in the acquisition of two banks, before becoming Head of International, responsible for Trade Finance, Trade Services and Foreign Exchange. Prior to joining Cadence, Ianni worked as Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer of Algodonera San Nicolas, S.A., a vertically integrated textile company headquartered in Buenos Aires. During his stint in Argentina, he was a founding investor in Snack Crops, S.A., a leading Argentine enterprise in the distribution of snack foods to 60 countries across the globe. Ianni serves on the Board of Trustees of Annunciation Orthodox School in Houston and participates in various local charitable foundations and clubs. He received a BBA from Texas Christian University and MBA from Georgetown University.

"We are pleased to enter this next chapter of growth for BBH in the Houston market. Ianni will be critical to our mission to be the preeminent trusted advisor to private business owners in Houston," Val Carlotti, Partner and Head of Corporate Advisory and Banking, said. "I have long admired BBH and look forward to joining them on this journey in my home market," said Ianni Palandjoglou, "I am excited to expand on the work that has already been done by BBH to build a strong franchise and brand in Houston, and see incredible potential for the differentiated approach that BBH takes to advising and serving private businesses and families.

About BBH Private Banking

BBH Private Banking's singular focus is helping our clients achieve their vision of success for their families, wealth and businesses. We seek to build long-term relationships with each client on a foundation of trust, leveraging our perspective and experience as an investor, advisor and capital provider for over 200 years to help clients accomplish their goals. We serve individuals, families, businesses and institutions, offering Multi-Family Office, Corporate Advisory & Banking, Private Equity and Endowment & Foundation Management solutions. For more information, please visit www.bbh.com.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. ("BBH") may be used as a generic term to reference the company as a whole and/or its various subsidiaries generally. This material and any products or services may be issued or provided in multiple jurisdictions by duly authorized and regulated subsidiaries. This material may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted, or any of the content disclosed to third parties, without the permission of BBH. All trademarks and service marks included are the property of BBH or their respective owners. © Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. 2021. All rights reserved.

Contact:

Laine Funkhouser

571-205-2492

Lfunkhouser@webershandwick.com

Weber Shandwick

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. (BBH)