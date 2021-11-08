Compugen to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

HOLON, ISRAEL, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) a clinical-stage cancer immunotherapy company and a leader in predictive target discovery, today announced that management will present at the following investor conferences.

Event: Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Fireside Chat Time: 11:20 AM ET

A live webcast will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the Compugen website at www.cgen.com. A replay will also be available following the live event.

Event: Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

Date: Thursday, November 18, 2021

Fireside Chat: Recording available from 3:00 AM ET (8:00 AM GMT)

A recording will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the Compugen website at www.cgen.com

In addition, Compugen management will be participating at the Truist Securities SITC Breakfast on Saturday November 13, 2021, at the JMP Securities Virtual C-Suite on Monday November 29, 2021, and the JMP Securities Virtual Hematology Oncology Summit on Tuesday December 7, 2021.

About Compugen

Compugen is a clinical-stage discovery and development company utilizing its broadly applicable, predictive computational discovery platforms to identify novel drug targets and develop therapeutics in the field of cancer immunotherapy. Compugen's lead product candidate, COM701, a potentially first-in-class anti-PVRIG antibody, for the treatment of solid tumors, is undergoing Phase 1 studies as a single agent and in dual, and triple combinations. COM902, Compugen's second fully owned clinical antibody targeting TIGIT, for the treatment of solid and hematological tumors, is undergoing Phase 1 studies as a single agent and in dual combination. Partnered programs include bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody in Phase 1 development targeting ILDR2 licensed to Bayer under a research and discovery collaboration and license agreement, and AZD2936, a TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific in Phase 1 development derived from COM902 through a license agreement with AstraZeneca for the development of bispecific and multi-specific antibodies. Compugen's therapeutic pipeline also includes early-stage immuno-oncology programs focused largely on myeloid targets. Compugen is headquartered in Israel, with offices in South San Francisco, CA. Compugen's shares are listed on Nasdaq and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CGEN. For additional information, please visit Compugen's corporate website at www.cgen.com



Company contact:

Yvonne Naughton, PhD

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Email: ir@cgen.com

Tel: +1 (628) 241-0071

Investor Relations contact:

John Mullaly

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Email: jmullaly@lifesciadvisors.com

Tel: +1 (617) 429-3548

