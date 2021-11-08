Amy Hart Clyne and Dennis T. Jaffe Tell the Stories of the "New Matriarchs" Actively Redefining Their Roles in Wealthy Families

"After being undervalued for decades, this book finally puts the spotlight on the crucial role played by women in extremely wealthy families as the bridge builders who act as conduits of family history and values. The underlying research will help revolutionize thinking in the family office space." —Jay Hughes, author, researcher, and current active Fellow of Wise Counsel Research Foundation

"The hallmark of wealth, it is said, is complexity. This research shines a spotlight on the unique complexity experienced by women who are family leaders and wealth holders. This book joins the growing chorus of research that says wealth is far from toxic—it can be empowering. You will be inspired."- James Grubman PhD, author and internationally-recognized consultant to families of wealth, family enterprises, and the advisors who serve them

Finding Her Voice & Creating a Legacy: Portraits of Pioneering Women Leading Wealthy Families, written by Amy Hart Clyne and Dennis T. Jaffe, has been released by Pitcairn.

Although women today hold numerous leadership positions worldwide in government and business, in ultra-high-net-worth families, women too often remain hindered by longstanding conventions and complex intergenerational dynamics. Based on pioneering research, in Finding Her Voice & Creating a Legacy 40 of these women share the personal stories of their circuitous, complex, challenging path and offers valuable lessons for family stewards and the advisors serving the world's wealthiest families.

"Breaking new ground on such an important topic has been tremendously rewarding," said Amy Hart Clyne, Chief Knowledge and Learning Officer at Pitcairn and co-author of Finding Her Voice & Creating a Legacy. "It's our hope that this research begins to form a foundation of new thinking and a new focus on women of wealth. Even more, we hope it catalogs and catalyzes a movement."

This book and the underlying research come at a time when women's roles are changing at an exponential pace. Across countless corners of society, women have passed a tipping point to where staid stereotypes and traditional roles no longer apply.

As of March 2021 , 41 women are leading Fortune 500 companies, from fashion-forward beauty and clothing conglomerates to typically male-dominated industries of motor vehicles and financial services. These standard bearers are illustrative of women's growing role in shaping history through power and influence.

At the same time, women control more wealth than ever before.

In 2019, there were eleven self-made female billionaires worldwide. Just one year later, there were one hundred.

"Pitcairn's goal was to uncover the voices and perspectives of this elusive group at this critical time," said Dennis T. Jaffe, Ph.D., co-author of Finding Her Voice & Creating a Legacy. "For our research, we took an anthropological approach that gave us the opportunity to hear these women's stories in their own words."

"I had dozens of in-depth and meaningful conversations with women of wealth, some of whom were actively involved in wealth creation and others who inherited the wealth from a previous generation," added Clyne. "Those conversations were both extremely rewarding and revealing. The accomplishments of these women are all the more impressive when you realize that they had very little precedent for their success – no roadmap to follow."

About Amy Hart Clyne:

Amy Hart Clyne has dedicated her career to helping prosperous families fulfill the promise and potential of their legacies. As Chief Knowledge and Learning Officer at Pitcairn, Amy empowers wealthy families through family education while pioneering research and best practices that elevate the role of advisors to one of true partnership. She also leads Pitcairn's Gen7 Project®, the firm's thought leadership and learning lab providing unique resources, actionable content, and educational tools to families undergoing major wealth transitions.

Amy has an MBA in Marketing from Columbia Business School, Columbia University, and a bachelor's degree in international relations from Colgate University. She has earned the designation of Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP®) and is a Certified Family Business Advisor.

About Dennis T. Jaffe:

Dennis T. Jaffe, Ph.D. is an advisor to families about family business, governance, wealth, and philanthropy. He is the author of numerous books, with his most recent, Borrowed from Your Grandchildren: The Evolution of 100-Year Family Enterprises (Wiley, 2000). Dennis has earned many awards and distinctions, including as a thought leader in wealth management by Family Wealth Report in 2020. He has a bachelor's degree in philosophy, a master's degree in management, and a doctorate in sociology from Yale University.

About Pitcairn:

Families of wealth must navigate fundamental risks to their assets that extend beyond market movements and macroeconomic shifts. These often-overlooked risks are embedded in the culture, composition, and communications of the family itself. For nearly a century, Pitcairn has embraced this truth with the experience and expertise needed to help prosperous families fulfil the unique promise and true potential of their legacies. Rooted in our own family experience and enriched by our work with ultra-high-net-worth families and single-family offices, our distinctive Wealth Momentum® approach focuses on a deeper and longer-term view of the family and financial dynamics that lead to better outcomes. We are a family office leveraging advanced thinking and modern service innovations to set a new standard in multi-generational wealth stewardship. Headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, with offices in New York and Washington, DC, we connect with our network of resources around the world.

