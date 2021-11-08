Shine Bright: GODIVA’s 2021 Holiday Collection Offers Sparkling Gifts For Everyone On Your List

Seasonal collections from GODIVA include limited-edition Sparkle Collection chocolates, festive truffles and joyous packaging, available on GODIVA.com, at department stores and in retailers nationwide

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GODIVA, the global leader in premium chocolate, announced the arrival of its limited-edition Holiday Gift Collections, available now on GODIVA.com, at department stores and in retailers nationwide. The festive Sparkle Collection is back by popular demand for a second year in a row, and truly encapsulates the magic, sparkle, and light of the holiday season. This year, friends, family and loved ones will finally gather once again to celebrate the excitement of the holidays, and GODIVA's Holiday Collections are here to make the season brighter, merrier, and even more delicious.

Limited-Edition GODIVA Holiday Gifts, Available on GODIVA.com and in Department Stores

Holiday Sparkle Chocolate Collection: A collection of exquisite chocolates reflect the season's classic holiday-inspired flavors, with each box delicately decorated with shimmering sparkles and holiday-inspired colors. The Sparkle Collection includes three sumptuous flavors, topped with edible glitter: Milk Chocolate Almond Caramel, Dark Chocolate Hot Cocoa and White Chocolate Raspberry.

Holiday Truffle Collection: Chocolate artistry at its finest, the limited-edition truffle collection boasts decadent fillings in deliciously unique shells. The GODIVA classic truffles gift boxes feature new green shimmering packaging and decadent truffle flavors including Salted Caramel, Christmas Cookie, Roasted Almond, Milk Chocolate and Cranberry.

Gold Collection with Red Holiday Ribbon: The Gold Ballotin is the shining star of the GODIVA portfolio and continues to be its most popular gifting choice across the globe. Inside the Gold Collection, fans will find an assortment of velvety, creamy caramels, luscious pralines and delicious nuts and fruits in GODIVA's signature milk, dark and white chocolate, with a seasonal red ribbon.

GODIVA invites chocolate lovers to share the wonder of the holiday season with these special gifts that everyone from loved ones to coworkers will enjoy. Festive truffle tins, advent calendars, adorable ornaments, hot cocoa gift sets, cherry cordials, beloved annual Christmas teddy bears, and more are also available for purchase on GODIVA.com and in department stores like Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Neiman Marcus and Dillard's.

The premium chocolatier's readily accessible collection, perfect for casual gifting and sharing, is also available now in the chocolate aisle at retailers nationwide.

GODIVA Casual Gifting and Sharing, Available in National Retailers : This holiday season, GODIVA is giving consumers the chance to win extraordinary prizes with every purchase of its premium chocolate in retailers nationwide. Thousands of prizes, including gift cards to your favorite retailers, can be claimed by purchasing any of the delicious GODIVA offerings in the chocolate aisle, uploading your receipt on GodivaGiveaway.com and selecting where you purchased your decadent treat, and finding out if you're a lucky instant winner!

NEW Goldmark Dark Chocolate Collection: The new decadent Dark Chocolate Goldmark Gift Box contains assorted chocolate creations packaged in a festive green box and is filled with chocolate pieces like the Dark Chocolate Eclipse, Dark Raspberry Velvet, Dark Chocolate Coconut, Dark Chocolate Caramel Embrace, Dark Chocolate Swirl, and Dark Mint Medallion.

Holiday Masterpieces: The Holiday Masterpieces chocolate assortment includes the Dark Chocolate Ganache Heart with velvety dark chocolate filling, Milk Chocolate Caramel Lion of Belgium with caramel filling, and Milk Chocolate Hazelnut Oyster with praline hazelnut filling. All pieces are individually wrapped and packaged inside a festive, wintry gift box.

Assorted Holiday Chocolate Domes: The Holiday Chocolate Domes are luxurious chocolate treats with multi-textural layers of chocolate indulgence. Flavors include Milk Chocolate Crispy Hazelnut and Dark Chocolate Double Chocolate, also all individually wrapped and in the same festive box design.

Consumers can also purchase novelty items like the Goldmark Collection, Holiday Masterpieces, Assorted Holiday Chocolate Domes, Masterpiece Dark Heart Ornament, and the 12 Days of GODIVA Advent Calendar with new winter wonderland-inspired packaging for the season. The casual gifting holiday collection can be found in national retailers, including grocery and drug stores like Target, CVS Pharmacy, Walgreens, Kroger, Publix, Wakefern and more, in the chocolate aisle.

"Gathering with loved ones and enjoying sweet treats together are often two of the most anticipated seasonal traditions during the holiday season, and GODIVA's Holiday Collections were created with this sentiment in mind. The gifts include iconic GODIVA chocolate pieces and signature truffles, alongside the limited-edition Sparkle Collection chocolates, with classic flavors like hot cocoa, almond, caramel and raspberry, instantly evoking the warmth and wholesome goodness of the season," says Thierry Muret, Executive Chef Chocolatier at GODIVA.

About GODIVA Chocolatier

GODIVA is the global leader in premium, artisanal chocolate. The company was founded in Brussels in 1926 by Belgian Chocolatier, Pierre Draps. Nearly a century later, every piece of GODIVA is still bursting with quality, Belgian craftsmanship, and the world's finest ingredients.

GODIVA has distribution in more than 100 countries across the globe. Customers can experience the iconic brand at many fine retailers, on GODIVA.com, and in the chocolate aisle of supermarkets, drugstores, and club stores across the United States.

GODIVA is committed to innovative and delicious products that exceed consumer expectations and create wonderful moments. From its famous truffles and shell-moulded chocolate pieces to its European-style biscuits, individually wrapped chocolates, hot cocoa, soft serve and other indulgences, GODIVA is dedicated to bringing the ultimate chocolate experience to the world.

As a socially responsible business, GODIVA has global practices and programs designed to provide meaningful support to cocoa farmers, safeguard our environment, and empower the communities where we live and work. To learn more about these powerful initiatives, visit GODIVA Cares.

