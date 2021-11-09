Braxia Scientific CEO Dr. Roger McIntyre to Join Advisory Board of At-Home Telemedicine Platform KetaMD

TORONTO, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Braxia Scientific Corp. ("Braxia", or the "Company"), (CSE: BRAX) (OTC: BRAXF) (FWB: 496), a medical research company with clinics providing innovative ketamine treatments for persons with depression and related disorders, is delighted to announce that its CEO, Dr. Roger McIntyre , is joining KetaMD as an adviser. KetaMD, currently in beta, is a telemedicine platform in development that aims to provide affordable, potentially life-changing at-home medical ketamine treatments guided by registered nurses over telemedicine.

Dr. McIntyre is a world-renowned expert in the treatment of depression and has contributed extensively to clinical practice guidelines for ketamine. He has been involved in nearly 750 published research endeavours centered around the treatment of mental health disorders. Dr. McIntrye is also the lead author of the International Expert Opinion on the Available Evidence and Implementation of Ketamine and Esketamine in Mood Disorders , published in the American Journal of Psychiatry in March 2021.

"We are in the midst of a mental health crisis. According to the CDC, 41 percent of U.S. adults experienced anxiety or depression during the pandemic ," said Zappy Zapolin , co-founder of KetaMD and well-known psychedelic concierge to the stars. "There is urgency to bring ketamine mainstream to potentially help millions of people. Dr. McIntyre is a seasoned researcher and leader in healthcare and academia, and his knowledge of ketamine in the treatment of mental health disorders is invaluable as we prepare to launch the KetaMD telehealth service. We are honored to welcome his expertise."

Ketamine is an FDA-approved anesthetic. Its off-label, medically supervised use has been described as a breakthrough therapy for treating depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), addiction, and more. Research at the Yale School of Medicine has shown that a single dose of ketamine can rapidly reverse stress-induced damage to brain cell connections.

As an adviser, Dr. McIntyre will collaborate on best practices as KetaMD rolls out their nationwide service. Zapolin and fellow KetaMD co-founder Warren Gumpel also founded The Ketamine Fund , a non-profit organization that has donated hundreds of free, medically-supervised ketamine treatments to veterans suffering with PTSD, substantially reducing their depression and suicidal ideation. Together with Dr. McIntyre, the KetaMD team will champion the benefits of ketamine and how it can be used safely to change lives.

"KetaMD is positioned to bring affordable and accessible ketamine treatments to hundreds of thousands of people over the next few years, including many who are not well-served by the existing healthcare options," said Dr. Roger McIntyre. "I'm always excited by opportunities to help educate the public and open the dialogue on innovative treatment for medicine-resistant mental health disorders. Everyone deserves the opportunity to live their life fully. Working together, we are closer to realizing that vision."

Closely following today's news, this afternoon November 9 at 2:30 p.m. E.T., Dr. McIntyre will join fellow VIPs Lamar Odom, and Zappy Zapolin, in a panel discussion entitled "Ketamine Treatment Goes Mainstream" at the Wonderland: Miami , the Psychedelic Medicine Business conference. Zapolin and Odom chronicled Lamar's ketamine-supported journey to health in the documentary film Lamar Odom: Reborn ,

About Braxia Scientific Corp.

Braxia Scientific is a medical research company with clinics that provide innovative ketamine treatments for persons with depression and related disorders. Through its medical solutions, Braxia aims to reduce the illness burden of brain-based mental disorders such as major depressive disorder among others. Braxia is primarily focused on (i) owning and operating multidisciplinary clinics, providing treatment for mental health disorders, and (ii) research activities related to discovering and commercializing novel drugs and delivery methods. Braxia seeks to develop ketamine and derivatives and other psychedelic products from its IP development platform. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, the Canadian Rapid Treatment Center of Excellence Inc., Braxia currently operates multidisciplinary community-based clinics offering rapid-acting treatments for depression located in Mississauga, Toronto, Ottawa, and Montreal.

About KetaMD

KetaMD is being developed as a HIPAA-compliant telemedicine platform to provide affordable and potentially life-changing at-home medical ketamine treatments. Prescribed by medical professionals and guided by registered nurses via a secure platform, KetaMD's aim is to provide safe and effective at-home ketamine treatments for those who are suffering from anxiety, depression, PTSD, and other mental health challenges. KetaMD's aim is develop a nationwide network of medical professionals, where adults who have received a qualifying diagnosis from a licensed medical prescriber can receive an at-home ketamine treatment plan.

