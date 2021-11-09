Entropik Introduces Ground-breaking Eye Tracking Technology

Highly scalable, its accuracy is comparable to mobile eye trackers 50x more expensive

ATLANTA, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Entropik Tech, the world leader in Emotion AI, today announced the launch of the first multi-platform eye tracking technology that works on both web and mobile devices. Using tracking through web and mobile cameras, the innovative eye tracking technology is accurate, agile, and easy-to-use. Using AI and ML technologies (solving for regular issues like lighting and camera quality), Entropik's eye tracking technology maintains an accuracy rate of over 96%. Moreover, it is built for enterprise-scale integration that enables brands to conduct multiple tests and leverage online respondents across 120 countries.

Entropik's eye tracking technology will also be available for external integration through web and mobile Software Development Kits (SDKs), enabling developers and companies to measure eye gaze data at an unprecedented scale. Eye gaze data is used to identify and analyze patterns of visual attention of individuals as they perform specific tasks, and it provides brands and agencies with important data about consumer preferences and behaviour.

Intuitive and fast paced, eye tracking data is calibrated in just a few seconds. Advanced AI-based Neural Network algorithms capture eye movement in real-time and seamlessly synchronize the data with Entropik's Consumer Insights platform, which provides a guide to interpreting eye tracking data and translating it into actionable insights. While maintaining a high accuracy rate, Entropik's software-based eye tracking technology is more affordable and less labor intensive than hardware-driven eye tracking technology.

Talking about the new technology, Ranjan Kumar, Founder, and CEO, Entropik Tech, said: "The launch of this new technology helps brands unlock the potential of next generation eye tracking modules and enables brands to get precise user and customer metrics that can lead to better business decisions and superior consumer experiences."

The eye tracking market is estimated to grow from $368 million in 2020 to $1,098 million in 2025, tripling in just five years. There is a high and growing demand for eye tracking technology throughout a wide number of sectors today including media, research, ecommerce, ed-tech, and more.

Operating across the US, South Asia, Southeast Asia, European Union and Middle East Asia, Entropik Tech has helped brands leverage Emotion AI technologies to deliver superior experiences to their customers. The new eye tracking technology announced today is available as a SAAS (Software as a Service) module, as are Entropik's existing facial coding and brainwave mapping technologies. For more information, visit the website.

About Entropik Tech

Entropik is the world's premier Emotion AI platform, offering AI-enabled emotion recognition technologies. Entropik's proprietary Consumer Insights platform – Affect Lab – allows brands to measure consumer's subconscious preferences toward Marketing, Brand, and Product experiences. Entropik provides behavioural insights to over 150 enterprise clients in Telecom, BFSI, Media, CPG, FMCG, and Entertainment industries worldwide. Headquartered in India, the company has a business presence across the EU, North America, Middle East, and SE Asia.

