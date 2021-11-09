IDinsight Selects Unit4 to Deliver Operational Efficiencies to Maximize Social Impact Programs

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unit4, a leader in enterprise cloud applications for people-centric organizations, today announced that IDinsight has selected Unit4 ERP to modernize and automate the organization's finance processes, track projects, and provide one fully integrated solution for all international locations.

(PRNewsfoto/Unit4)

IDinsight is a mission-driven global advisory, data analytics, and research organization that helps global development leaders maximize their social impact. They tailor a wide range of data and evidence tools, including randomized evaluations and machine learning, to help decision-makers design effective programs and rigorously test what works to support communities. The organization works with governments, multilateral agencies, foundations, and innovative nonprofit organizations in Asia and Africa, across a wide range of sectors, including agriculture, education, health, governance, sanitation, and financial inclusion.

The organization's current financial accounting processes are primarily manual, with subprocesses, interfaces, and internal and external reporting mostly Excel-based. IDinsight selected Unit4's cloud ERP solution to provide timely, accurate information across the whole organization and maintain thorough internal controls and financial practices. By moving to the cloud, IDinsight's services will be professionally supported, data can be accessed securely from anywhere and anytime and from any device, and they can flex, and scale as needed.

By choosing to partner with Unit4 they will benefit from:

Unit4's purpose-built nonprofit implementation model and deep industry experience for rapid time-to-value

Increased visibility through deeper data insights to equip leadership to visualize decision impact and improve reporting

People Planning and Project Planning modules combined with personnel data to ensure the best people are working on the right projects to deliver maximum impact

Reduced time spent on manual process with automated workflows and financial closing and reporting tools to help manage complexity and focus on the things that matter

Nancy Tomkowicz, CFO, IDinsight, said. "As a medium sized organization, we were looking for a modern cloud ERP solution that we could trust and utilize across the organization to drive data insights and provide value to our project teams. Analysing our costs will be simplified and more transparent, leading to savings and efficiencies. Through Unit4's purpose-built solution for nonprofits, we are confident we will meet our objectives of increased visibility across the organization, and deeper data insights to drive opportunities for further efficiency. This means we can spend more time working with organizations around the world to develop and evaluate social impact programs for the greatest benefit of communities."

"Knowing how important it is for IDinsight to provide accurate reporting to its management team and key stakeholders, as well as visibility across the whole organization, we are delighted that the organization chose Unit4 to support them," said John Gregitis, President, North America. "IDinsight aims to improve millions of lives by transforming how the social sector innovates and learns. Unit4 will further support the organization to achieve these goals by enabling IDinsight team members to spend their time doing what matters most – making a positive impact in the world."

