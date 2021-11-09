LifeBrand Knocks It Out Of The Park With Addition Of Newest Enterprise Client 2021 World Champion Atlanta Braves

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeBrand, an enterprising tech startup that helps build and protect personal and corporate brands online, expands their client roster with the addition of Major League Baseball team Atlanta Braves. LifeBrand's unique technology gives individuals and businesses an easy way to clean up their digital footprint and help improve their brand on social media by quickly detecting potentially harmful content with the option to edit or delete. The Braves intend to provide access to LifeBrand's technology to their entire organization.

LifeBrand is a proud partner of the Atlanta Braves

"The Braves are excited to make LifeBrand's technology available to our organization," said Jim Allen, Atlanta Braves Senior Vice President of Corporate and Premium Partnerships. "With today's climate, it is increasingly evident that brands and their employees are reflective of each other. We view this partnership as not only an ideal investment in our brand, but an investment in our people."

"We are so happy to share our technology with the Atlanta Braves," said T.J. Colaiezzi, Chief Executive Officer of LifeBrand. "They recognize the power of social media and how critical a role it plays in shaping their brand. We are confident that they will find immediate and long-term value with our platform and look forward to building a meaningful and lasting relationship with their entire organization."

In celebration of the partnership, LifeBrand is offering new individual customers 50% off a one-time social media scan and analysis with special code BRAVES. This offer is running throughout the month of November at www.lifebrand.life/braves. One-time scans typically run for $9.97 each with unlimited scans available for $3.97 per month thereafter.

For more information about LifeBrand, including their individual and business solutions or to schedule a product demo, please visit www.lifebrand.life.

About LifeBrand

LifeBrand believes in the value of a strong personal brand on social media. LifeBrand has and will continue to develop the most advanced technology to detect and remove potentially harmful content from users' social media pages with secure AI-powered solutions for both individuals and businesses. With their patent-pending FCRA and EEOC compliant technology, they have built a safer, more compliant way to perform social media health checks and risk mitigation to protect the privacy and rights of employees and employers, and also provide a secure way for individuals to scan and analyze their social media accounts from the point of inception with a simple click. Learn more at https://www.lifebrand.life.

About Atlanta Braves

Based in Atlanta since 1966, the Braves are the longest continuously operating franchise in Major League Baseball. Since 1991, Braves teams have earned two National League wild cards, 19 division championships, six National League pennants, and two World Series titles. Atlanta Braves games are telecast on Bally Sports South and Bally Sports Southeast. Radio broadcasts can be heard in Atlanta on 680 The Fan (AM), Rock 100.5 (FM) and regionally on the Atlanta Braves Radio Network. Follow the Braves at braves.com, facebook.com/braves, and twitter.com/braves.

