OWC Announces Accelsior 8M2 World's Fastest and Highest Capacity PCIe SSD Revolutionary PCIe SSD solution designed for exceptional reliability and mind-blowing real-world speeds up to 26,000MB/s and massive 64TB storage capacity

WOODSTOCK, Ill., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OWC®, the premier zero-emissions Mac and PC technology company, and a respected provider of Memory, External Drives, SSDs, Mac & PC Docking Solutions, Network Attached Storage, and Performance Upgrade Kits, today announces the all-new OWC Accelsior 8M2. The OWC Accelsior 8M2 brings impressive speed and storage capacity to 2019 Mac Pros, Windows or Linux computers, and PCIe expansion systems. It utilizes the total bandwidth of the latest PCIe technology and has a highly efficient heat dissipating design to provide ultra-reliable speeds up to 26,000MB/s. Creating the fastest PCIe SSD meant combining bold engineering with the latest technology. Each OWC Accelsior 8M2's eight NVMe M.2 SSD slots can run at their full x4 lanes of data throughput. All that insanely fast speed through an entire PCIe 4.0 x16 lane architecture with up to 64TB of storage.



OWC Accelsior 8M2

The OWC Accelsior 8M2 offers total performance gains in so many diverse ways that it lets you create without limits:

Edit and playback 16 streams of 8K ProRes444 without a glitch

Keep page scenery and textures looking sharp and flowing uninterruptedly in virtual reality environments

Experiment with larger formats and be closer to final work

Ensure augmented reality visualizations look life-like

Edit and store massive photo images and graphics files

Experience faster previews, renders, and processing in VFX programs

Effortlessly store and work with multiple production libraries and applications

Run more iterations in DevOps in less time

Quickly offload essential data to cloud archives for more advanced IoT management

As a high-performance NVMe-based storage solution, the OWC Accelsior 8M2 delivers the consistent low latency data throughput required in edge computing applications such as industrial automation, smart city ecosystems, and smart retail solutions. It feeds CPUs and GPUs huge amounts of data lightning-fast for real-time predictive analytics. With 60% of storage professionals using NVMe SSDs to process large data sets generated at the edge, OWC Accelsior 8M2 is more than a competitive advantage. And to ensure OWC Accelsior 8M2 keeps running at peak speed for the long haul, there's a quiet cooling fan in the aircraft-grade aluminum heat shield. There are no compromises, just the ultra-reliable performance that Mac and PC users have come to depend on from OWC storage solutions.

"We are always trying to push technology to the limits, and with the OWC Accelsior 8M2, can be summed up in one definitive sentence," said Larry O'Connor, CEO, and Founder of OWC. "It's the fastest, highest-capacity PCIe SSD in the galaxy."

OWC Accelsior 8M2 Highlights:

Revolutionary: The fastest drive available for 2019 Mac Pro , Windows or Linux computers

Mind-blowing Performance: Up to 26,000MB/s real world speed

Massive Space: Up to eight SSDs for jaw-dropping 64TB storage capacity

Easy RAID: Create, monitor, and manage RAID arrays with SoftRAID

Advanced RAID Capabilities: Supports multiple RAID levels and RAID sets for maximum flexibility

Quietly Cool: Highly efficient and quiet heat-dissipating design for consistent peak performance

Pre-tested and Certified: Full burn-in for assured performance and reliability

Plug and Play: No drivers needed

Worry-free: Up to 5 Year OWC Limited Warranty and lifetime support for solutions 2TB and larger

Includes SoftRAID XT: Easy and Complete Drive Management

SoftRAID XT is the most powerful, intuitive software RAID utility on the market. Multiple RAID options let you select the RAID level that fits you or your project's needs best. If you need maximum volume capacity, optimum drive performance, data protection, or a combination of attributes, SoftRAID has you covered. Packed with features like drive validation, verification, and failure prediction—SoftRAID includes features you don't get with hardware RAID. It's like having a data center on your desktop! From home users looking to protect photos and documents to professionals needing to protect and quickly access projects, SoftRAID is the perfect solution.

Compatible: Works with macOS 11 Big Sur, M1 Macs, and Windows 10

Advanced: Create RAID 0/1/4/5/1+0 (10) with Macs, RAID 0/1 with Windows machines

Protected: SoftRAID Monitor constantly watches your disks and alerts you if problems are detected

Validated: Volume validation ensures sectors can be read and parity is correct

Certified: Checks disks before use to ensure they are safe for data storage

Vigilant: Error prediction helps protect against unexpected failure

Universal: Move SoftRAID arrays seamlessly between Macs and PCs with built-in OWC MacDrive technology

SoftRAID provides a level of performance that you can't get with hardware RAID. Learn more about the power of SoftRAID XT.

Your Digital Life. Protected for FREE.

Backing up and protecting your data is critically important. But all too often, it's a task that falls to the bottom of the "to do" list, and you don't realize it until it is too late. That's why OWC has partnered with Acronis to give you 1 full year of the #1 personal backup and antivirus software to integrate into your workflow. Acronis Cyber Protect Home Office safeguards you from today's data threats—from accidents to failures to attacks. With easy, intuitive backup and Ai-enhanced antimalware technology, your digital life is protected—photos, files, applications, systems, and the devices they are on.

Complete Backup and Fast Recovery: quickly restore your files or entire system at any time

Easy Disk Cloning and Full Image Backup: just two clicks to start a full disk image backup

Cloud, Local, or Hybrid Cloud: back up locally, to the cloud, or both.

Pricing & Availability

The OWC Accelsior 8M2 SSD is available now at MacSales.com in capacities ranging from 0TB (add your own drives) starting at $799.00 and 2TB, 4TB, 8TB, 16TB, 32TB and 64TB models starting at $1,299.00.

About OWC

Other World Computing (OWC), founded in 1988, is dedicated to helping Mac and PC enthusiasts do more and reach higher. We believe in sustainability and OWC solutions are truly built to last, go the distance, and enable users to maximize the technology investment they have already made. OWC's operation provides leadership in business sustainability, with our headquarters among the first in the world awarded LEED Platinum OWC features an award-winning technical support team as well as an unparalleled library of step-by-step DIY and informational videos. From the home desktop to the enterprise rack, the corporate backup to secure medical data, the recording studio to the motion picture set and beyond, there should be no compromise, and that is why OWC is here.

© 2021 Other World Computing, Inc. All rights reserved. Apple and Mac are the trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Intel and Thunderbolt are trademarks of Intel Corporation registered in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other marks may be the trademark or registered trademark property of their respective owners.



