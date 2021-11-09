Reprise Announces $62 Million Series B Funding from ICONIQ Growth to Expand Product-Led Growth Platform New investment to drive growth of platform for Sales and Marketing teams to build software demos.

BOSTON, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reprise today announced a $62 million Series B financing round, following the $17 million Series A less than a year before and bringing the company's total amount raised to $82 million. New investor ICONIQ Growth led the round with participation from existing investors Bain Capital Ventures, Accomplice VC, and Glasswing Ventures. The round also included investments from Trevor Noah, host of 'The Daily Show,' and Jeffrey Katzenberg's WndrCo. Reprise will use the funding to expand its customer base and increase the depth of its enterprise platform.

Sales and marketing teams that need to use their product to tell stories and close deals use Reprise to implement full funnel product-led growth (PLG) without having to rely on their engineering teams. Reprise captures the front end of software products and gives customers full control to customize the product experience, add optional interactive guides, share or embed the experience, and track and analyze usage.

"We believe Reprise is pioneering a new category with their demo and product experience platform," said Doug Pepper, General Partner at ICONIQ Growth. "After speaking with numerous customers and industry thought leaders, we realized Reprise has built the leading product in this emerging category. Reprise enables go-to-market teams, with no code, to unlock product-led growth and dramatically shorten sales cycles. In our opinion these capabilities are not just relevant to every SaaS company, but to any business building a digital offering. We are thrilled to join the board of Reprise as it defines this important new category."

"We're excited to work with ICONIQ Growth and Doug as he joins our board," said Sam Clemens, co-founder and co-CEO of Reprise. "ICONIQ has a strong history helping top-tier enterprise companies accelerate their business to achieve their full potential. We believe this is a large opportunity, and we're very pleased to add a partner that can go the distance with us."

"We've seen an unprecedented industry need for platforms like Reprise," added Bryan Stevenson, co-founder and co-CEO of Reprise. "Sales and marketing teams need to use their product to spur growth, but relying on engineering teams and slow demo environments kills their momentum. This funding will accelerate getting our product into the hands of customers that need it."

Reprise has expanded rapidly since its founding in 2020, with over 900% year-over-year ARR growth and 700% year-over-year team growth. Customers like ZoomInfo, Outreach, Silicon Valley Bank, and Cloudera rely on Reprise for their demo and product experiences.

"Reprise has allowed us to enable teams at every level," said Sam Heywood, VP Product Marketing at Cloudera. "We use Reprise to drive interactive product demonstrations, make those same demonstrations available on Cloudera web properties, and significantly reduce cloud costs--especially for our SE teams."

Additional investors joining the round are:

Trevor Noah , host of 'The Daily Show'

Jeffrey Katzenberg's WndrCo

Jack Altman , CEO of Lattice

Howie Liu , CEO of Airtable

Nick Mehta , CEO of Gainsight

Lauren Farleigh , Partner at Mischief Capital & Zach Perret , CEO at Plaid

Rahul Vohra , CEO of Superhuman & Todd Goldberg , founder of Eventjoy

Mark Ghermezian , founding CEO of Braze

Phil Fernandez , co-founder, former Chairman & CEO of Marketo

John Nisi, GM and COO of US Cloud at Microsoft

Ryan Peterson , CEO, & Ben Braverman , Chief Customer Officer of Flexport

Jayni Shah , Partner at Fifth Down Capital

Sameer Dholakia , former CEO of SendGrid

