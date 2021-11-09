Stoli® Group Launches The Stoli Eco-Bar

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stoli® Group, the leading global ultra-premium spirits and wines company, today announced the launch of The Stoli Eco-Bar, a sustainable bar operation. The Stoli Eco-Bar will premier at the Athens Bar Show November 9-10th, 2021.
"As a global business, we have a responsibility to serve as a leader in empowering people around the world to make sustainable choices," commented Damian McKinney, Global CEO of Stoli Group. "With sustainability at the heart of our DNA, we have a plan to deliver one vision and one mission: establishing the most powerful and sustainable ultra-premium spirits and wines portfolio by 2025. The Stoli Eco-Bar gives you just a taste of what's to come."
The Stoli Eco-Bar leads by demonstrating that enjoyment must be done in a way that is good for the environment, good for people and good for business. To that end, the bar:
- Contributes to Stoli Group's corporate goal of achieving Net Zero Emissions by 2025 through efficient supply chains by:
- Sourcing energy from installed solar panels.
- Using partially recycled materials for over 60%. Most of the bar construction is made from remainders of compressed wood, aka Oriented Strand Board (OSB). An example of recyclable material is biodegradable bamboo barware line including a bar mat, a muddler, a menu holder, a cutting board and a napkin caddy.
"While a successful sustainable journey can't be achieved alone, together we can make a lasting difference for our planet and generations to come," concluded McKinney.
About Stoli® Group
Stoli® Group was established in 2013 and is responsible for the production, management, and distribution of SPI's global spirits portfolio. Mainly known for the Stolichnaya® Vodka brand, Stoli Group has expanded its portfolio in recent years to appeal to premium on-premise and more sophisticated global consumers. Signature brands are: Stoli® Vodka, Elit™ Vodka, Bayou® Rum, Kentucky Owl®, Villa One™, Gator Bite™ Rum Liquers, Cenote™ Tequila, and Se Busca™ Mezcal. With a presence across a network of more than 176 markets, Stoli Group works with a passionate team of 200 distributors around the world. Headquartered in Luxembourg, Stoli has production facilities in Spain, Italy, Argentina, and the United States some of which are steeped in history dating back to the early part of the last century. For more information, visit stoli-group.com.
