Switch to Host Hybrid Investor Day Program

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) will host its Investor Day on Monday, November 15, 2021. The event will take place at Switch's Las Vegas headquarters, accompanied by a live webcast for virtual attendees. Switch Founder and CEO Rob Roy will present his vision and long-term strategy. In addition, members of the executive management team will outline the company's leading sustainability practices and future objectives, key operational and financial aspects of the business, and present its multi-year financial targets.

The live and virtual session begins at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time with an overview and tour of Switch's Core Campus in Las Vegas, hosted by Switch's Chief Information Officer, Missy Young. Following the completion of the live and virtual data center tours, the afternoon session will begin at 12:00 p.m Pacific Time.

Please visit Switch's investor relations website at https://investors.switch.com/ for additional information, including registration and access to the live stream. A webcast replay of the event will also be accessible on the Events and Presentations page of the investor relations website.

ABOUT Switch

Switch (NYSE: SWCH), is the independent leader in exascale data center ecosystems, edge data center designs, industry-leading telecommunications solutions and next-generation technology innovation. Switch Founder and CEO Rob Roy has developed more than 750 issued and pending patent claims covering data center designs that have manifested into the company's world-renowned data centers and technology solutions.

We innovate to sustainably progress the digital foundation of the connected world with a focus on enterprise-class and emerging hybrid cloud solutions. The Switch PRIMES, located in Las Vegas and Tahoe Reno, Nevada; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Atlanta, Georgia; and Austin, Texas are the world's most powerful exascale data center campus ecosystems with low latency to major U.S. markets. Visit switch.com for more information or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

