5WPR Named to List of Top Recommended Providers by The Manifest Global Awards

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clutch, the leading B2B ratings and review platform, has officially released The Manifest Awards report, naming 5W Public Relations top spots in the most reviewed Corporate Communications, Digital Strategy, Public Relations, and Social Media Marketing categories.

5W Public Relations Logo (PRNewsfoto/5W Public Relations)

In its inaugural year, The Manifest Awards ranks the top 15 companies across various categories and specialties, taking into consideration the number and quality of reviews a provider has received in the past year.

"We are honored to be recognized as a top provider globally across these four categories," said 5WPR Founder and CEO, Ronn Torossian. "5W takes pride in producing incredible work on behalf of our client partners and we are thrilled to receive such positive feedback."

Earlier this year, 5WPR's Corporate and Crisis Communication practices were named top 15 in the U.S. by Clutch, and the agency was named to Clutch's list of Top B2B Providers in both New York and New York City. The agency has received numerous additional accolades including being awarded the Grand Stevie Award for Most Honored Public Relations Agency in the 19th Annual American Business Awards®, as well as being named a top-three New York City PR agency by O'Dwyer's, a leading public relations industry publication.

About Clutch

Clutch is the leading ratings and reviews platform for IT, marketing, and business service providers. Each month, over half a million buyers and sellers of services use the Clutch platform, and the user base is growing over 50% a year. Clutch has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the 500 fastest growing companies in the U.S. and has been listed as a top 50 startup by LinkedIn.

About 5WPR

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication. 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and CEO Ronn Torossian, was named 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year by the American Business Awards.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 5W Public Relations