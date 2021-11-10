AbbVie to Present at the Wolfe Research Healthcare Conference

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) will participate in the Wolfe Research Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. Michael Severino, M.D., vice chairman and president, Robert A. Michael, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and Jeffrey R. Stewart, executive vice president, commercial operations, will present at 8:30 a.m. Central time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible through AbbVie's Investor Relations website at investors.abbvie.com. An archived edition of the session will be available later that day.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

