Americans are Expected to Purchase 161 Million Pounds of Butter for the Holidays That's enough to bake more than 11 billion butter cookies!

MADISON, Wis., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As friends and family gather for the holidays, Americans are expected to purchase 161 million pounds of butter from the second week in November through Christmas. While butter sales usually increase during the holidays, the pandemic, which spiked a rebirth of home cooking, has also caused butter sales to grow significantly year-round.

According to Suzanne Fanning, Senior Vice President at Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, the organization saw a 400% spike in recipe searches during the pandemic. "We want to encourage residents to choose all-natural Wisconsin farm-to-table butter to create their favorite recipes at home," said Fanning.

Wisconsin is one of the top two butter producers in the U.S., and the dairy industry in the state employs more than 150,000 residents and contributes $45.6 billion to the state's economy.

From rich sauces to flaky golden crusts and buttery cookies, the best food is made with real Wisconsin butter. Here's why:

Wisconsin butter is all-natural, simple and pure, made with only two ingredients – fresh cream and salt.

Local butter starts with high-quality milk from Wisconsin , thanks to dedicated dairy farmers and the state's lush grasslands.

After fresh, whole milk is collected from Wisconsin dairy farms, it's transported to a local creamery where the cream is separated from the milk. Once the butter is churned, it's delivered to the local grocery store for people to take home and enjoy.

When grocery shopping for the holidays, check the label to make sure you're purchasing Wisconsin butter. Use real Wisconsin butter to make memorable holiday meals everyone will love. For recipe inspiration, visit WisconsinCheese.com/Butter.

About Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin: Funded by Wisconsin dairy farmers, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin is a non-profit organization that focuses on marketing and promoting Wisconsin's world-class dairy products. For more information, visit our website at WisconsinDairy.org .

