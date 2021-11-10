Class Action Filed to Gain Refunds of Prepaid Charges for Astroworld Festival Attendees

HOUSTON, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A proposed class action lawsuit has been filed seeking refunds of prepaid charges for merchandise, concessions, rides and games incurred by attendees of last weekend's Astroworld Festival.

According to the lawsuit filed in 11th District Court in Harris County, festivalgoers were encouraged to pay in advance for such items online through the Magic Money app, and those payments were automatically deducted from their accounts. Festival organizers advertised that the use of Magic Money would result in "significant savings" and would help avoid long lines at the event.

"We believe it's likely that the more than 50,000 concert attendees have lost tens of millions of dollars in payments and service fees through Magic Money, with as yet no prospects of reimbursement," says attorney Derek Potts of the Potts Law Firm in Houston. "The tragic events and cancellation, and the failure of organizers to respond to requests for refunds have resulted in violations of state laws designed to protect the public, leaving litigation as the only option. In addition to the terrible loss of life and injuries, the economic losses to the concertgoers and Houston community are going to be very large as well."

According to the lawsuit, lead plaintiff and Plano, Texas, resident Brenda Wong bought prepaid credits through the Magic Money app before arriving at the festival. Ms. Wong was caught up in the deadly crowd surge but was able to make her way to safety outside the festival grounds. Her attempts to contact Magic Money and gain a refund have been unsuccessful.

Named as defendants in the complaint are Florida-based Magic Money LLC and festival organizers that include Scoremore LLC and its subsidiaries; Live Nation Entertainment and its subsidiaries; and Houston-based Cactus Jack Records LLC.

The case is Brenda Wong v. Magic Money LLC et al. NO. 2021-73898 in the 11th District Court in Harris County.

Media Availability:

Ms. Wong and her attorneys are available for telephone or Zoom interviews.

Media Contact:

Barry Pound

800-559-4534

barry@androvett.com

View original content:

SOURCE Potts Law Firm