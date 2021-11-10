CLEAR's "High Assurance Mobile Enrollment" Receives IAL2 Certification from Kantara

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CLEAR (NYSE: YOU), the secure identity company, announced today that a new member enrollment and identity verification process - "High Assurance Mobile Enrollment" - has been approved as a Component Service by Kantara Initiative. This is in compliance with the requirements of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) SP 800-63 rev.3 Class of Approval at Identity Assurance Level 2 (IAL2). Kantara Initiative is an international non-profit focused on improving the trustworthy use of identity and personal data through innovation, standardization and good practice. Kantara's IAL2 certification upholds CLEAR's commitment and history to safety, trust and privacy.

As CLEAR continues to expand beyond airports, its "High Assurance Mobile Enrollment" will provide partners and members with an enrollment process that leverages multiple forms of identity checks for a verification. This new enrollment process can be applied to a range of use cases, including age validation for restricted products, biometric payments, and third party account creation and access. Kantara's IAL2 certification further reinforces the security, trust, and protection that CLEAR's high assurance mobile enrollment will deliver.

"Safety and security is in our DNA at CLEAR, and we've spent the past decade building a brand that stands for trust," said Caryn Seidman-Becker, CLEAR CEO. "When a user trusts us with their information, they know it is protected by CLEAR's comprehensive security program which now includes Kantara's IAL2 certification - giving our partners and members greater piece of mind."

Commenting on CLEAR's accreditation, Kantara's Executive Director Kay Chopard said: "This certification underscores CLEAR's commitment to safeguard members' personal privacy at every level. In developing its technology, CLEAR's security program includes administrative, technical and physical safeguards to protect against threats to the security, confidentiality or integrity of its members' personal data."

About CLEAR

With CLEAR, you are always you. CLEAR's mission is to enable frictionless and safe journeys using your identity. With more than 7 million members and 100+ partners across North America, CLEAR's identity platform connects you to the cards in your wallet - transforming the way you live, work and travel. Trust and privacy are the foundation of CLEAR. We have a commitment to members being in control of their own information and never sell member data. CLEAR is at the highest level of security by U.S. government regulators and is also certified as Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology under the SAFETY Act.

About KANTARA INITIATIVE

Kantara Initiative operates conformity assessment, assurance and the grant of Trust Marks against de-jure standards under its Trust Framework program. In addition, it nurtures 'beyond-the-state-of-the-art' ideas and develops specifications to transform the state of digital identity and personal data agency domains.

