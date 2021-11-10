WATERDROP SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Waterdrop Inc. - WDH

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until November 15, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH), if they purchased the Company's American Depository Shares ("ADS") issued in connection with its May 2021 initial public stock offering (the "IPO"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased ADS of Waterdrop as above and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-wdh/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by November 15, 2021 .

About the Lawsuit

Waterdrop and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information in its IPO Registration Statement and Prospectus, violating federal securities laws.

On September 8, 2021, the Company disclosed operating losses for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 totaling RMB815.4 million (US$126.3 million), compared with an operating profit of RMB7.2 million for the same period of 2020 due to the Company's operating costs and expenses during the quarter increasing by RMB1,081.1 million, or 160.5% year over year, to RMB1,754.7 million (US$271.8 million) from RMB673.6 million for the same period of 2020.

The case is Sandoz v. Waterdrop Inc., et al, 21-cv-7683.

