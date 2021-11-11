Combined Insurance Named #1 Military Friendly® Employer for Fourth Year in a Row

CHICAGO, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Combined Insurance, a Chubb company and a leading provider of supplemental accident, health, disability, and life insurance products for individuals and employers, today announced that for the fourth consecutive year, it has been named America's top Military Friendly® Employer ($1-5 billion revenue category) by VIQTORY, the publisher of G.I. Jobs® and Military Spouse® magazines.

In its category, Combined also ranked first as a Military Friendly® Brand and second as a Military Spouse Friendly® Employer; and won designation on VIQTORY's Military Friendly® Supplier Diversity list.

In addition to being named the number one Combined Military Friendly® Employer for the fourth year running, Combined marks three additional milestones this year in the $1-5 billion revenue division:

Sixth time as the top-ranked Military Friendly® Employer.

Eighth consecutive year as a Top Five Military Friendly® Employer.

Eleventh consecutive year as a Top 10 Military Friendly® Employer.

"Hiring veterans at Combined honors those who have served our country," said Rich Williams, President of Combined Insurance. "Our company is a welcome place where our team members can be their true selves and grow their careers. It's a privilege to have military veterans and their spouses on our team, and we're delighted to receive this award."

Combined Insurance launched its veteran recruiting program in 2010, hiring more than 5,500 veterans, military spouses, and their family members since then. Combined also is a strong supporter of military and veteran-focused nonprofit organizations, including the USO of Illinois; Luke's Wings; and Heartland Alliance–Support Services for Veteran Families (SSVF).

"Combined's commitment to the military community is reflective of a core belief at Chubb that military veteran employees make our organization more dynamic and robust," said Julie Dillman, Chubb Group Senior Vice President and Global Head of Operations, who also is executive sponsor of Salute, Chubb's veterans employee resource group. "Throughout our organization, we value the discipline, commitment, and can-do spirit that veterans bring to their work."

The VIQTORY awards program, now nearly two decades in existence, honors "organizations that are committed to creating sustainable economic benefit to the military community and all of the important parts of that community: the employee, the spouse, the family, the consumer, and even the supply chain." As a designated Military Friendly® Employer, Combined Insurance will be featured in an upcoming issue of G.I. Jobs®.

About Combined Insurance

Combined Insurance Company of America is a Chubb company and a leading provider of supplemental accident, health, disability, and life insurance products in the U.S.* and Canada. Headquartered in Chicago with a tradition of nearly 100 years of success, we are committed to making the world of supplemental insurance easy to understand. The company has an A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau and an A + (Superior) financial strength rating by A.M. Best. We are ranked by VIQTORY as the number one Military Friendly® Employer in 2022 ($1-5 billion revenue category), marking Combined's eleventh consecutive year on the Top 10 list. For more information, please visit www.combinedinsurance.com.

* In New York, products are underwritten by Combined Life Insurance Company of New York (Latham, NY).

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

