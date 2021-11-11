DocGo Launches Full-Service Program to Help Employers Comply with OSHA's COVID-19 Vaccination and Testing Emergency Temporary Standard

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DocGo , a leading provider of last-mile mobile health services and integrated medical mobility solutions (Nasdaq:DCGO), today announced the launch of a turnkey solution that provides employers with the tools and resources needed to comply with the COVID-19 vaccination and testing emergency temporary standard (ETS) issued by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). Taking effect on January 4, 2022, the ETS will impact 84 million employees. This mandate requires employers with 100 or more employees to ensure that each staff member who is not fully vaccinated is tested for COVID-19 at least weekly. Any employers that do not comply with the ETS will be faced with a maximum penalty of up to $136,000 per employee.

To help employers successfully navigate the ETS and keep their employees healthy and safe, DocGo is launching a turnkey solution that provides employers with access to DocGo's mobile health services.

"A natural extension to our existing testing and vaccination programs, this new solution will serve as an invaluable resource for employers as we continue the ongoing battle against the pandemic," said DocGo President Anthony Capone. "We have already received an extremely positive response from human resource teams and benefit consultants, and we encourage others to contact us to learn more about this program."

Available today in markets across the country, the offering includes a variety of DocGo's services, such as weekly on-site COVID-19 testing and vaccinations for employees, real-time dashboards for employers, integrated daily reporting to state and CDC databases, and 24/7 medical support including at-home monoclonal antibody infusion treatment and continual checkups for positive employees.

"With this mandate, we expect the need for Covid testing to extend for the foreseeable future" said DocGo EVP of Strategy Mike Costa. "We will follow our proven approach of providing Covid testing with the highest levels of customer service, and expand these new relationships to provide additional DocGo concierge medicine services."

A trusted provider of mobile health services, DocGo continues to offer COVID-19 testing and vaccinations at scale, and provide concierge medicine services to leading corporate and healthcare clients.

For additional information on the program, please visit ETSmandate.com

About DocGo

DocGo is a leading provider of last-mile mobile care services and integrated medical mobility solutions. DocGo is disrupting the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing care at the scale of humanity. DocGo's innovative technology and dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks, and health insurance providers. With Mobile Health, DocGo empowers the full promise and potential of telehealth by facilitating healthcare treatment, in tandem with a remote physician, in the comfort of a patient's home or workplace. Together with DocGo's integrated Ambulnz medical transport services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care. For more information, please visit www.docgo.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical in nature are forward-looking statements that, within the meaning of the federal securities laws including the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "believe", "seek", "could", "estimate", "judgment", "targeting", "should", "anticipate", "goal" and variations of these words and similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially from those implied by such forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurances that our expectations will be attained. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

