Prime Movers Lab to Host 2nd Annual Breakthrough Science Summit

JACKSON, Wyo., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Movers Lab, an investor in breakthrough scientific startups working to revolutionize the world's most important industries and transform billions of lives, announced that it will host its 2nd Annual Breakthrough Science Summit on Wednesday, December 1. The event will bring together some of the top founders and investors from across the breakthrough science ecosystem to share their vision for a better future. To learn more about the summit and to register, click here .

Breakthrough Science Summit

Speakers include:

Anousheh Ansari is the CEO of the XPRIZE Foundation, the world's leader in designing and operating incentive competitions to solve humanity's grand challenges. Prior to being named CEO of XPRIZE, she captured headlines around the world when she embarked upon an 11-day space expedition, accomplishing her childhood dream of becoming the first female private space explorer, first astronaut of Iranian descent, the first Muslim woman in space, and fourth private explorer to visit space.





George Church , Ph.D. is the co-founder of Colossal and serves as the head of the Wyss Institute and Church Labs at Harvard University . Church is a recognized leader in genomics and the author of "Regenesis: How Synthetic Biology Will Reinvent Nature and Ourselves."





Kam Ghaffarian is the founder and CEO of IBX, as well as the Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of X-energy, Intuitive Machines, and Axiom Space.





Jane Poynter is the founder and co-CEO of Space Perspective. Jane is a serial space entrepreneur, author, and speaker. She was also a founding member of the Biosphere 2 design team and a crew member.

"The summit will provide a forum for some of the leading founders and investors in breakthrough science to discuss how they are building these extraordinary companies and how they will transform the way we live," said Prime Movers Lab Founder and General Partner Dakin Sloss. "At Prime Movers Lab, we back the scientific breakthroughs that are solving global challenges so have convened the premier gathering of thought leaders across these emerging industries."

The firm will also unveil its first scientific breakthrough road map, featuring predictions for the future of energy, transportation, infrastructure, manufacturing, agriculture, and human augmentation. Prime Movers Lab's Chief Futurist Ramez Nam will outline how breakthroughs in energy storage, fusion energy, space travel, biotechnology, and neurotechnology will transform these industries between now and 2050.

"During the coming decades, humanity will need to address challenges such as climate change, poverty, feeding the world, access to water, and meeting the rising demand for billions of people entering the global middle class for more physical goods and services of all types," Naam said. "As an investor in breakthrough scientific startups, we see new technology as a vital approach to solving these challenges and the most critical area for investment to improve human well-being."

Register for the event here .

About Prime Movers Lab

Prime Movers Lab invests in breakthrough scientific startups founded by Prime Movers, the inventors who transform billions of lives. We invest in companies reinventing energy, transportation, infrastructure, manufacturing, agriculture and human augmentation. Portfolio investments span in-space transportation, industrial solar heat, ag tech, brain upgrades, nano-structured materials, wafer slicing, prosthetics, 3D printing, mobility, longevity and AI. For more information, please visit https://www.primemoverslab.com .

Contact: Gavin Mathis, 406-539-7277, gavin@primemoverslab.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Prime Movers Lab