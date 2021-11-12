2 Strong 4 Bullies
Clarivate to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in November 2021

Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 8:30 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago

LONDON, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, announced today that Jerre Stead, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Richard Hanks, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the following virtual investor conferences in November 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/Clarivate Analytics)
About Clarivate

Clarivate™ is a global leader in providing solutions to accelerate the lifecycle of innovation. Our bold mission is to help customers solve some of the world's most complex problems by providing actionable information and insights that reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing inventions in the areas of science and intellectual property. We help customers discover, protect and commercialize their inventions using our trusted subscription and technology-based solutions coupled with deep domain expertise. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

Category: Webcast
Source: Clarivate Plc

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clarivate-to-present-at-upcoming-investor-conferences-in-november-2021-301422966.html

SOURCE Clarivate Plc

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.