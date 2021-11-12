ManpowerGroup Declares $1.26 Dividend

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) has declared a semi-annual dividend of $1.26 per share, payable on December 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 1, 2021.

Additional financial information about ManpowerGroup, including stock history and annual shareholder reports, can be found at http://investor.manpowergroup.com.

