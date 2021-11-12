Solvvy Achieves Record Breaking Results and Milestones in Q3 of 2021 Solvvy's momentum as the leader in Conversational AI for Customer Support continues with exceptional business results and industry-best customer satisfaction scores

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Solvvy, the leading Conversational AI and Automation Platform for Customer Support, today announced record sales growth in Q3 of 2021 along with stellar results from its recent Net Promoter Score (NPS) survey. The company cemented its position as the leading provider of an effortless and modern customer support experience serving the world's leading brands and their end-users.

"Solvvy continues to be laser-focused on delivering the most intelligent and effortless Customer Support Experience for the brands and businesses we serve and their valued end-users" said Mahesh Ram, Solvvy's Founding CEO. "Our strong growth is a direct result of our innovative platform and the ROI that we deliver to companies 24x7 on a global scale. Solvvy's Conversational AI solution works around the clock to reduce inbound support requests, intelligently route issues to the right channels, and provide unparalleled insights to support and CX leaders worldwide. We are particularly proud of our NPS scores as they illustrate our company's deep commitment to the customers who depend on us to support their high growth and increasing scale while delivering a first-class customer experience."

Solvvy achieved a number of major milestones this quarter, including:

Exceptional Business Performance:

Unsurpassed Customer Satisfaction and ROI:

"Intelligent automation in customer support will continue to be a critical success factor for any high-growth business to create competitive advantage," continued Ram. "Only a true AI-powered solution that can be implemented and deployed without lots of engineering resources can deliver these businesses the faster growth and cost savings they are looking for to be leaders in their industries."

About Solvvy

Solvvy is Conversational AI for customer support that delivers the modern, effortless help experience consumers want. Our automation and next-gen chatbot platform delivers fast, satisfying resolutions for customers, improves agent productivity, and uncovers valuable insights that empower Support leaders. Leading companies choose Solvvy to ensure their customers get the personalized service and instant, expert answers they expect. Our clients enjoy self-service rates as high as 70-80% along with higher customer satisfaction and improved operational efficiencies. Trusted by leading brands like HelloFresh, Vimeo, Under Armour, Twilio and Ring, Solvvy delivers a brand-boosting customer experience that lightens the load for support teams.

