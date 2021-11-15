Atlanta Gas Light reminds customers to protect themselves against utility scams

ATLANTA, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With utility scams on the rise, it is more important than ever for customers to be vigilant and know what steps to take to prevent themselves or their families from falling victim.

Atlanta Gas Light is joining 150 U.S. and Canadian energy companies Nov. 15-19 for Utility Scam Awareness Week, a weeklong annual campaign created by Utilities United Against Scams, to raise awareness of and help educate customers on the tactics used by scammers.

"The safety and well-being of our customers is our top priority," said Pedro Cherry, Atlanta Gas Light president and CEO. "That's why we're partnering with energy companies across the country to educate our communities about this important issue throughout Utility Scam Awareness Week. The first step in protecting our customers from a scam is making them aware of the common tactics that scammers use."

According to the Federal Trade Commission, imposter scams cost consumers more than $3.3 billion in 2020 – an increase of nearly $1.5 billion from 2019. Nearly $1.2 billion of the losses reported were due to imposter scams.

In recent years, scammers have gotten deceptively creative with increased calls, texts, emails and in-person tactics, contacting electric and gas customers asking for immediate payment to avoid service disconnection.

Atlanta Gas Light strongly encourages customers to stay vigilant of potential scam activity such as:

Threats to disconnect their natural gas service – usually within an hour – if payment is not made

Requests that payments be made from a single method, such as a debit card, prepaid card, checking account, cryptocurrency or to send funds via a mobile app to make a bill payment

Claims they have overpaid, and their banking account or credit card number is needed for a refund

Requests to vacate their home so that a meter or other natural gas equipment can be replaced

Suggestions through social media that their bill will be covered by a charity after they make a partial payment by way of a wire transfer

Atlanta Gas Light holds itself accountable to customers and the communities it serves, which is why it reminds Georgia marketer customers that it will never contact them regarding their natural gas bill. While Atlanta Gas Light maintains the region's pipeline infrastructure, responds to emergencies and reads meters every month, it does not bill customers directly. Only certified natural gas marketers in Georgia sell natural gas to customers and subsequently bill these customers for their natural gas use.

Customers who suspect or experience fraud should hang up, delete the email or shut the door, then immediately contact local authorities.

In addition, whenever an Atlanta Gas Light field service representative or one of its contractors visits a customer's home or business, they will provide Atlanta Gas Light identification. And, as an additional safety measure to protect customers, anyone who signs up to receive the company's Keep Me Informed appointment status text messages can access a photo of the technician assigned to perform work at their property.

For more information, visit atlantagaslight.com/fraudprotection.

