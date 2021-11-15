Back by Popular Demand - BLESSWELL™ Extends Chicago-based Pop-Up Salon Throughout the Holidays

The Ultra-Luxe self-care experience of GROOMED x BLESSWELL™ Chicago will continue to provide hair and skin care services using the premium CBD-infused products of the BLESSWELL™ collection

CHICAGO, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The makers of BLESSWELL™ are proud to announce the relaunch of GROOMED x BLESSWELL™ Chicago Pop-Up Shop, resuming on November 17, 2021. In partnership with Endexx Corporation® (OTC: EDXC), the exclusive, first-ever storefront of its kind which launched in late September, will once again provide high-end cuts, shaves, and facial services to men and women of the Windy City. The Kimpton Gray Hotel storefront, located at 126 W Monroe Street, will now run from November 17, 2021 through December 31, 2021.

Back and better than ever before, Chicago locals and fans will be transported to a zenful, BLESSWELL™ state of mind when indulging in the GROOMED x BLESSWELL™ Chicago Pop-Up Shop's refined menu offerings of upscale cuts, professional shaves, and relaxing facials. Returning to the GROOMED space is Award-winning barber "JC Tha Barber", accompanied by the top groomers in Chicago, including resident Jesse Elite, courtesy of Anti Broke Barbers Club. The Instagram-worthy GROOMED x BLESSWELL™ Chicago space resembles that of a tranquil spa combined with a world-class barbershop with its curated decor and calm ambience. The pop-up showcases two state-of-the-art grooming stations, comfortable lounge seating with gaming and BLESSWELL™ merchandise. In addition to hot chocolate, the BLESSWELL™ bar offers guests "On The Rocks Cocktails", "Jim Beam Highballs", and "Hornitos Seltzers".

"We are elated that we will continue providing highly personalized salon experiences to the people of Chicago," said Todd Davis, CEO of Endexx Corporation. "When we created BLESSWELL, I wanted to introduce men and women to a holistic, whole-body form of self-care. To see this vision really take off is something special."

The full collection of BLESSWELL™ products, which includes a Blue Charcoal Face Mask, Conditioning Beard Oil, Daily Moisturizer, Facial Cleansing Scrub, Lathering Body Wash, and Ultimate Shave Cream, will also be available to purchase on-site. Additionally, the storefront will offer gift cards for holiday goers to purchase ranging from $25-$100 for GROOMED x BLESSWELL™ services or to purchase BLESSWELL™ products online. The salon services and grooming experience are complimentary with a minimum of a $25 product.

"We are bringing the BLESSWELL brand directly to shoppers in a completely new format this holiday season," said Ryan Stender, a Chicago native and co-founder of BLESSWELL™. "Building on the success of our first-ever storefront debut, this Windy City pop-up experience is yet another way we are building relationships and deepening engagement with fans far beyond our online presence."

The Kimpton Gray Hotel and BLESSWELL™ will partner on a limited-edition "ROOM + GROOM" Package. The unbeatable tailor-made travel offer includes a hotel stay in the historic building that is considered one of Chicago's finest landmarks. Guests will be welcomed with a complimentary BLESSWELL™ gift set, exclusive Concierge Cocktail amenity and VIP salon grooming experience. Room + Groom can be booked at grayhotelchicago.com/chicago-hotel-deals.

To schedule an appointment at GROOMED x BLESSWELL™ Chicago, fans can visit groomedxblesswell.com . Appointments will be available Wednesday through Friday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Walk-in appointments will be available on a first come, first served basis. Holiday hours may vary.

About BLESSWELL™

BLESSWELL™ solidifies its entrance into the CBD health & wellness arena by way of premium body, beard, and face solutions. The clean cannabis-minded men's grooming line is designed to be an essential toolkit for a man's complete at-home self-care needs. The eco-friendly, clean line of products features a variety of natural elixirs from beard oils, shaving creams, face cleansers, and body washes amongst other nutrient rich skin savers— all of which are infused with 300mg CBD.

About Endexx Corporation

Endexx Corporation, through its operating division CBD Unlimited, develops and distributes all-natural CBD products derived from cannabis sativa plant (Hemp), containing less than 0.01% THC. Its products range from oils, capsules, topicals, pet products, all with the shared purpose of therapeutic and pain relief for humans and pets. Phyto-Bites are CBD soft chews for animal use that are formulated to promote health and support the reduction of separation anxiety, pain and inflammation. The science behind these products involves over half a decade of clinical research in the field and lab work to provide accuracy in dosage and delivery of optimal absorption per serving.

About the Kimpton Gray Hotel Chicago

The Kimpton Gray Hotel Chicago is Chicago's newest Four Diamond Hotel and was recently named one of Chicago's Best Hotels of 2019 by U.S. News and World Report. Located at 122 W. Monroe St. in the historic New York Life Insurance Building, originally built in 1894, Kimpton Gray Hotel takes its name from the Georgia Gray marble that's lent the structure a sense of sophistication for well over a century. The hotel's granite lobby, art deco light fixtures and contemporary rooms are an ornate retreat in the Loop. The hotel is also home to Vol. 39, a sophisticated lobby bar and Boleo, the top-of-the hotel bar and lounge with a retractable roof. For more information, visit grayhotelchicago.com.

