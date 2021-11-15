Kaufman Hall Acquires HRE Capital

CHICAGO, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaufman, Hall & Associates, LLC ("Kaufman Hall"), a leading healthcare and higher education management consulting and advisory services firm, has acquired Healthcare Real Estate Capital, LLC ("HRE Capital"), a national advisory firm solely focused on the healthcare and higher education real estate capital markets sectors.

Kaufman Hall is a provider of world-class services in mergers and acquisitions, treasury and capital markets, strategic financial planning, and performance improvement to leading healthcare and higher education institutions across the United States. Kaufman Hall has a significant capital markets business, as evidenced by being ranked the No. 1 financial advisor in the United States in new healthcare debt for both long-term municipal public offerings and private placements 13 of the last 15 years, according to Thomson Reuters™ Municipal Market Analysis. In addition to a leading position on healthcare debt advisory, Kaufman Hall has served as advisor in hundreds of partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions assignments.

HRE Capital provides strategic consulting and transaction advisory services to many of the nation's largest owners and operators of healthcare and higher education real estate, including for-profit and non-profit hospitals/health systems, universities/academic institutions, physician practices, developers, and institutional investors such as real estate investment trusts (REITs) and private equity firms, among others. HRE Capital has been involved with more than $14 billion of sector-specific real estate transactions across the United States since its founding in 2008.

R. Wesley Champion, managing director and chief executive officer of Kaufman Hall, noted that institutions in both sectors are currently experiencing a historic transformation impacting where and how they deliver services. In addition, investor demand and capital flows for healthcare and higher education real estate assets are accelerating, due to long-term stability in both sectors.

"Real estate is a very significant and valuable asset for healthcare and higher education institutions, and our clients need independent, strategic advice to guide their operational and financial decision making," Champion said. "HRE Capital has unmatched experience in the niche real estate capital markets for both sectors and has close relationships with highly regarded institutional investors and developer/operators. Together, Kaufman Hall and HRE Capital will deliver the rigorous analytics, unwavering advocacy, and service excellence our clients rely on to a broader range of institutions and will help C-Suite leaders in healthcare and higher education unlock value in this critical financial asset."

E. Hunter Beebe, founder and managing principal of HRE Capital, noted that Kaufman Hall's consultative, mergers and acquisitions, and capital markets services combined with HRE Capital's best-in-class execution capabilities in the niche real estate capital markets for healthcare and higher education will create a powerful, goal-driven offering for all participants in both sectors.

"We have been approached by many firms over the years about strategic combinations," Beebe said. "What interested us most about Kaufman Hall is its longstanding reputation for delivering objective, client-centric advice and implementation. Kaufman Hall's depth of resources, unparalleled client relationships, and complementary yet distinct offerings represent a unique opportunity for us to leverage our experience, relationships, and approach. We are looking forward to combining HRE Capital's transaction-driven capital markets business model with Kaufman Hall's significant platform, at this transformational moment in the sectors we serve."

About Kaufman Hall

Kaufman Hall provides management consulting solutions to help society's foundational institutions realize sustained success amid changing market conditions. Since 1985, Kaufman Hall has been a trusted advisor to boards and executive management teams, helping them incorporate proven methods, rigorous analytics, and industry-leading solutions into their strategic planning and financial management processes, with a focus on achieving their most challenging goals.

Kaufman Hall services use a rigorous, disciplined, and structured approach that is based on the principles of corporate finance. The breadth and integration of Kaufman Hall advisory services are unparalleled, encompassing strategy; financial and capital planning; performance improvement; treasury and capital markets management; mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and joint ventures; and real estate.

About HRE Capital

HRE Capital was founded with the premise that a need existed for an experienced independent advisory and transactional services firm dedicated to providing goal-driven solutions to owners and operators in the healthcare and higher education real estate sectors. Since its founding in 2008, the company has been involved with over $14 billion in transactions across the United States on behalf of its diverse client base.

HRE Capital has grown to become recognized as a leading boutique real estate capital advisory firm focused on these niche asset classes. HRE Capital, one of the most active advisors in the sector, offers best-in-class institutional transactional solutions, including investment sales, developer selection, capital raising (debt and equity), and joint venture structuring as well as other consultative services. The company is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

