By Joining Forces with Oklahoma-based LWPB Inc., National Firm LDG Grows Presence in South-Central United States, as well as in Federal and Education Markets

Larson Design Group Announces Addition of LWPB as New Subsidiary to Expand Firm's Architecture and Federal Expertise By Joining Forces with Oklahoma-based LWPB Inc., National Firm LDG Grows Presence in South-Central United States, as well as in Federal and Education Markets

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Larson Design Group (LDG), a national architecture, engineering and professional consulting firm, is pleased to announce that Oklahoma-based LWPB Inc., a leading architecture and interior design firm, will join its team as a subsidiary, effective January 2022. The expanded LDG team will bring complementary offerings through 15 offices in seven states, further positioning both organizations for sustainable national growth.

Larson Design Group Announces Addition of LWPB as New Subsidiary to Expand Firm's Architecture and Federal Expertise

LWPB is highly regarded for its work in Federal and Education markets, which includes architecture and interior design for military, federal and health care facilities, as well as major universities and public schools. This expertise complements LDG's professional breadth in a range of markets, and LWPB's offices in Oklahoma will extend LDG's presence into the South-Central United States.

"We have a long history of working with LWPB, and we are very excited for them to join our team as we expand our national growth strategy in Federal and Educations markets," said David Martin, LDG's president and CEO. "Combining LWPB's experience and expertise in these markets with our national reach positions LDG to better serve current and future clients. As we move forward together, we eagerly anticipate the mutual benefits for each organization, along with fostering a shared corporate culture that focuses on excellence for our clients and their projects, as well as our employees."

Headquartered in Williamsport, Pa., LDG is a 370-plus person firm that has expanded from its original footprint in Pennsylvania to offices in New York, West Virginia, Florida, Ohio and Arizona. LDG has been continuously recognized for its expertise and growth, most recently by the company's inclusion in the 2021 Zweig Group Hot 100 Firms List and Building Design + Construction's 2021 Top 95 Nationwide Architecture and Engineering Firms. LDG has more than doubled its revenue over the past 10 years.

In addition to being recognized for its growth and commitment to clients, LDG is 100-percent employee owned. As such, LDG will extend the employee stock ownership plan to the LWPB team.

"The LWPB team is proud to bring its nearly 60-year history of success to LDG, and we are equally excited to participate as employee owners, in addition to benefiting from corporate services that allow us to laser-focus on our architecture and design work," said Dan Pruitt, president of LWPB. "Our philosophy of providing personalized services for our clients mirrors that of LDG's, and we look forward to being part of a national integrated team on future projects."

A veteran of more than 2,000 projects in the Oklahoma region, LWPB currently has a practice that extends to 22 states and three foreign countries, complementing LDG's national reach. LWPB will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of LDG and maintain its current offices in Oklahoma City and Norman, Okla.

About Larson Design Group

Larson Design Group is an award-winning, employee-owned architecture, engineering, and professional consulting firm with 13 offices in five states. The company serves public and private clients across a diverse range of industries with its full-service offerings and national reach. Since 1986, LDG has been dedicated to elevating client relationships, developing the careers and lives of employee owners, and enhancing communities. For more information, visit www.larsondesigngroup.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Larson Design Group