New Executives Appointed to GG4L Leadership Team Retired IBM EdTech Executive and Former President of ScholarChip Join Global Grid for Learning's Executive Team

ALAMEDA, Calif., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Grid for Learning (GG4L) announces the appointment of Michael King as a Director on the Board and President. King brings over 35 years of experience to the role having spent years as IBM's VP and General Manager, Global Education Industry. He has led cross functional teams to identify new market opportunities, develop offerings, and drive quarterly revenue and profit results through global marketing, sales and services teams.

New Executives Appointed to Global Grid for Learning (GG4L) Leadership Team

The addition of King to the executive team is a significant milestone for the company and will help accelerate its plan to grow its technology-focused Future-Proof Skills Program and workforce readiness offerings. "I'm thrilled to join GG4L at this key growth stage and work alongside its talented team to execute new growth strategies," said King.

GG4L also announces Craig Lockwood as the new Chief Operations and Chief Finance Officer. Lockwood brings 30 years of experience with demonstrated success driving operational excellence and improving financial results. He served most recently as the President of ScholarChip and prior to that role he was the President of Tuition Management Systems.

Lockwood's experience in strategic planning with a focus on performance analytics will enable GG4L to scale core processes as the team grows. With an explosion of growth this year, more edtech vendors have joined GG4L and the company serves more than 24,000 schools. With that growth, the company now has over 75 staff members.

"I am delighted to be joining GG4L at such a pivotal moment in the company's history. Impacting the digitalization of education on a global scale will require consistent, disciplined, world-class execution. It is a privilege to be working alongside such a talented, dedicated, and mission-focused team towards a common goal," said Lockwood.

"We welcome Mike and Craig to GG4L. They are both exceptional leaders and perfectly suited to lead us into the future," said Robert Iskander, CEO & Chairman. "During this rapid growth stage, we need their experience and knowledge to sustain our momentum."

About Global Grid for Learning (GG4L), a Public Benefit Corporation

Founded in 2018, GG4L is a membership-based collaborative providing schools and EdTech vendors a foundation for digital transformation. GG4L's School Passport® is an Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS), offering a suite of cloud integration services to schools, financially sustained by hundreds of EdTech vendors. With industry-leading PII Shield protection, GG4L advocates for open standards based data integrations, governed data exchange, and strict data privacy compliance. For more information, visit gg4l.com .

Contact:

marketing@gg4l.com

View original content:

SOURCE Global Grid for Learning, PBC