New Hampshire Society for Technology in Education (NHSTE) Partners with Scrible to Help Schools Affordably Access Its Research and Writing Platform

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scrible, a modern research and writing platform for students, teachers and librarians, announced today a new partnership with the New Hampshire Society for Technology in Education (NHSTE) to provide the state's K12 schools access to its software at a reduced price.

NHSTE, a non-profit working to improve education through the use of information technologies, offers schools in New Hampshire - as well as Vermont - price savings on popular education technology.

With this partnership, Scrible will be added to the Society's list of vendors, allowing educators, schools and districts to get a meaningful discount on Scrible's paid plans - Scrible Edu Teacher Plan, School Plan and District Plan.

"We're excited to support NHSTE's mission to help educators across the state use emerging education technology," said Victor Karkar, CEO of Scrible. "This partnership will make powerful modern tools accessible to schools to support development of the vital digital literacy and communication skills students need for success in college and the modern workplace."

Historically, educators and students have used multiple tools throughout the research and writing workflow. Scrible consolidates those tools in one place, streamlining a student's process of curating, annotating, citing, and writing. The platform also enables educators to easily access student work and provide timely feedback on it.

"Scrible is so amazing, it should be used in every school," said Cyndy Currier, NHSTE Manager of Software Licensing. "I have never seen such a comprehensive product to help students with their writing and research. All the components you could possibly want to use are there. From outlines and collecting content to the citations and bibliography, a research paper couldn't be done any easier than with Scrible."

For more information or to request a quote, visit https://nhste.org/page-1860111 .

About Scrible

Scrible is a comprehensive online platform tackling the huge research and writing skills crisis undermining students' college and career readiness. Scrible helps students curate, annotate and collaborate on texts and supports writing with citation capture, bibliography and outline editors and word processor integration. Easy access to student work and real-time progress data enables educators to provide timely feedback and personalize instruction for each student. Learn more at https://www.scrible.com .

About NHSTE

The New Hampshire Society for Technology in Education (NHSTE) is a non-profit organization formed by volunteers to improve education through the use of information technologies. NHSTE provides a structure for linking educators across the state to share the effective application of emerging technologies in New Hampshire schools. Learn more at https://nhste.org .

