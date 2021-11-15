Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd Upgrades Organizational Structure and Determines Growth Strategies

XIAMEN, China, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd ("Pop Culture" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CPOP), a hip-hop culture company in China, announced today that the Company has upgraded its organizational structure and determined its growth strategies, which center on three core business groups: POPIDEA, POPSPORTS, and POPLIVE. As a result of the organizational structure upgrade, the Company now has businesses in Northeast, North, Central, East, and South China, which are expected to establish an efficient operating system and abundant resource reserves.

POPIDEA--Digital Intelligence Communication Business Group

POPIDEA includes a strategic consulting division, a creative design division, an offline activities division, and an online launch division. In the future, the business group will be strategy-oriented to provide customers with a variety of one-stop services, namely:

Strategic Consulting Service: Through cooperation with many domestic strategic consulting institutions, the Company expects to provide enterprises with professional strategic consulting services, in areas such as targeted market analysis, branding, marketing, sales strategizing and other related services.

Creative Visual Presentations and Design Service: By integrating domestic and foreign individual studios having unique artistic styles, the Company expects to act as a strategic partner, a corporate advisor or a service provider, to offer more creative visual presentations and designs.

Public Relations Service: The Company plans to organize offline public relations activities by adopting relevant strategies and allocating valued resources, such as stage lighting and sound teams, actors, presenters, partners' IP or other collaborators.

Internet Integrated Marketing Service: The Company expects to use big data tools and various means of communication to amplify the effect of integrated marketing, and, in particular, the Company intends to widely deliver more commericals on the Internet.

POPSPORTS —Pop Sports Business Group

The POPSPORTS business is dedicated to the creation of an infrastructure and measurable standards for street dance sports. Through this business group, the Company strives to create a system for cultivating Olympic street dance talents through the establishment of the street dance chain SaaS system, the standardization of street dance teachers, the development of a China Battle Championships ("CBC") global professional league, and the development of a national street dance team training base.

POPLIVE —Pop Live Business Group

POPLIVE includes a business branding division, an entertainment and performing arts division, a copyright division, and a Chinese cultural e-commerce division. POPLIVE is designed to improve the Company's brand awareness. It focuses on the strategic cooperation of multiple music labels and other businesses to create CPOP labels, so as to gather China's top trending artistic resources, and generate artist-related copyrighted content through artistic media, such as video and music. The copyright division can generate more valuable trending content through cross-border cooperation or authorization, and monetize copyrighted contents through e-commerce channels.

Mr. Zhuoqin Huang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pop Culture, commented, "Through the organizational structure upgrade, we have completed an effective integration of our own resources and the industry's third-party resources and expect to achieve successful opportunities for all parties involved. With the vision of becoming the world's top hip-hop cultural content producer, Pop Culture will continue to create high-quality content, such as sports and entertainment that young people love. We believe that, driven by our three core businesses, we can create more value for the Company, our customers and investors."

About Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd

Headquartered in Xiamen, China, Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd is a hip-hop culture company. The Company aims to promote hip-hop culture and its values of love, peace, unity, respect, and having fun, and to promote cultural exchanges with respect to hip-hop between the United States and China. With the values of hip-hop culture at its core and the younger generation as its primary target audience, the Company hosts entertainment events, operates hip-hop related online programs, and provides event planning and execution services and marketing services to corporate clients. The Company has in recent years focused on developing and hosting its own hip-hop events. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://ir.popinter.cn/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements of historical fact made in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including the further spread of the COVID-19 virus or new variants thereof, or the occurrence of another wave of cases and the impact it may have on the Company's operations and the demand for the Company's services, and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and its other filings with the SEC.

For more information, please contact:

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd

Investor Relations Department

Email: ir@520pop.com

Ascent Investors Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

President

Phone: 917-609-0333

Email: tina.xiao@ascent-ir.com

View original content:

SOURCE Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd