Coway Listed On the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for the 6th Consecutive Year

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coway Co., Ltd., "The Best Life Solution Company", announced it's been included in the '2021 Dow Jones Sustainability World Index ("DJSI World")' for the sixth consecutive year. As the only Korean company to feature in the Household Durables industry, the achievement is even more momentous.

Launched in 1999, the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) is used to assess the governance, economic, environmental, and social performance of the world's leading companies. By featuring the most sustainable companies across 61 industries, it helps investors make more sustainable decisions.

2021 marks Coway's sixth consecutive year on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, ninth on the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia/Pacific Index, and fourth on the Dow Jones Sustainability Korea Index. Among all the companies included in the DJSI World Household Durables industry, only Coway is from Korea.

This year, 322 companies were included in DJSI World, the top 12.7% of 2,544 eligible companies. Among those, only 21 are from South Korea.

Coway received excellent evaluations for Customer Relationship Management, Product Quality & Recall Management, Environmental Policy & Management Systems, Environmental Reporting, and Social Reporting.

As Coway prides itself in designing products and services from a consumers' perspective, it boasts outstanding customer satisfaction and trust. Throughout the production process, Coway uses strictly the most innovative digital technology and quality control systems to consistently offer a best-in-class experience. In accordance with its sustainability responsibilities, the company also declared the goal of full carbon neutrality by 2050.

An official from Coway said: "We're honored to have had our ESG initiatives recognized on the DJSI World for the sixth year running. True to our name as 'The Best Life Solution' company, we'll continue to improve our sustainability management systems."

In addition to DSJI, Coway's sustainability efforts have been recognized with an "AA" MSCI ESG Rating. Domestically, Coway has received an 'A' ESG Rating from the Korea Corporate Governance Service (KCGS) for three consecutive years in 2021.

About Coway Co., Ltd.

Established in Korea in 1989, Coway, "The Best Life Solution Company," is a leading environmental home appliances company making people's lives healthy and comfortable with innovative home appliances such as water purifiers, air purifiers, bidets, and mattresses. Since being founded, Coway has become a leader in the environmental home appliances industry, with intensive research, engineering, development, and customer service. The company has proven dedication to innovation with award-winning products, home health expertise, unrivaled market share, customer satisfaction, and brand recognition. Coway continues to innovate by diversifying product lines and accelerating overseas business in Malaysia, the USA, Thailand, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, Japan, and Europe, based on the business success in Korea. For more information, please visit http://www.coway.com/ or http://newsroom.coway.com.

