Fellow Vermonter, Mirna Valerio, Joins Darn Tough Family

NORTHFIELD, Vt., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Darn Tough Vermont® is proud to announce the newest addition to their athlete roster with local advocate and influential runner, Mirna Valerio. A lover of the outdoors, Mirna advocates for inclusivity, works to reduce stigma, and is dedicated to normalizing an outdoor lifestyle for all bodies, genders, and identities. Living less than ten miles from the Darn Tough Mill in Northfield, she will be working closely with the brand on socks and so much more.

"Darn Tough values and appreciates differences of all kinds – gender, sexual orientation, ability, religion, education, and politics." Said Ric Cabot, President and CEO. "The brand recognizes that the difference of race is not something that comes up regularly, if at all, in Vermont. Mirna's knowledge, dedication, and prowess as an athlete and as someone who pushes boundaries will be valuable in helping Darn Tough grow and adapt both internally and externally.

"I have been a fan of Darn Tough for a while now and trust their socks for whatever the adventure brings. Being right around the corner is an added bonus. I can see the process from start to finish and fully appreciate how this brand can offer an unconditional lifetime guarantee on every single sock," said Valerio. "I am proud to work with them in this capacity, taking action for inclusivity in our local Vermont community and beyond."

