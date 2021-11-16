Frost-Arnett Announces Appointment of Clint Jones as Chief Growth Officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Frost-Arnett and Collection Center, Inc. (collectively FA) announced that Clint Jones will be joining FA leadership in his new role as Chief Growth Officer (CGO).

As CGO, Clint will collaborate with executive leadership and be responsible for accelerating and ensuring smart, measurable growth by formulating and overseeing a long-term brand management strategy that aligns with FA's mission to provide healthcare solutions and patient experiences that promote the organization's vision and values. He will manage client-facing relationships and ensure that FA continues to deliver outstanding patient experiences with a results-oriented approach. Clint will also be responsible for leading FA's corporate communications, sales, and marketing teams to further support company growth within FA's business strategy.

"Clint is a tremendous addition to our company with his wealth of knowledge in the areas of front-end technology, client service, and sales leadership," said Jason Meyer, Frost-Arnett's CEO. "We are excited to see how he will help us enhance our early-stage client offerings and help us continue our long tradition of helping our clients provide a world-class financial experience to their patients."

About Clint Jones: Clint brings nearly two decades of healthcare experience to his new role as CGO. Having spent the previous six years focusing on improving the patient experience through reducing the financial friction between the payer, provider, and patient, Clint's expertise aligns perfectly with FA's patient-friendly approach to healthcare revenue cycle management. As the current Vice President of the Healthcare Financial Management Association's Tennessee Chapter Board of Directors, Clint has a strong industry presence and has spoken at conferences and events across the country, presenting on topics ranging from price transparency and patient financial engagement to legislative subjects including the No Surprises Act.

About Frost-Arnett Company: With over 400 employees across its five locations and healthcare representing 99% of its revenue, Nashville-based Frost-Arnett Company is one of the largest healthcare-only accounts receivable management companies in the country. Founded in 1893, FA's empathetic approach, belief in the fair treatment of consumers, and mission to be the most trustworthy, responsive, and secure partner for the accounts receivable management needs of creditors has made it a marketplace leader that has withstood the test of time. Frost-Arnett maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and is the recipient of their 2017 Torch Award for Ethical Commerce.

