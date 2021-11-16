Michael Korenkiewicz to join AllWork as they transform Freelancer Payments as a Service

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Korenkiewicz will be joining AllWork as Vice President of Business Development. Michael joins AllWork with over 20 years of go-to-market experience across SMB, Mid-Market, and Enterprise specializing in the freelancer workforce and Gig Economy space. Previously, Michael served as Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Wonolo, an HR Tech start-up, where he led sales and account management for Mid-Market and Enterprise. Prior to that, Michael served as Vice President of Enterprise Sales at Gigwalk, a cloud-based Workforce Management Software start-up, where he led sales and account management for large enterprise businesses.

AllWork is a total freelancer management and payments platform that helps companies more efficiently manage and pay every type of freelancer they need for their business including all hourly, consulting, contract, and project-based workers for both short and long-term assignments across all job functions, departments, and roles. By providing one streamlined platform for total freelancer management, businesses can leverage the new Modern Workforce where the number of freelancers will soon be equal to the number of permanent employees in most companies.

Michael states, "More than half of US companies are considering or have already implemented a 'work from anywhere' policy and are in need of tools and resources to effectively manage and pay their workforce. I am thrilled to be joining a company that is leading innovation in this space, specifically for freelancers. AllWork is a stand-alone platform with no IT required. We are removing the financial and technical integration burden and replacing it with a cloud-based software-enabled platform that any size business can use and get started in days not weeks. We want to empower small and medium-sized businesses to adapt to the new world of work and provide more flexible work options to all types of workers.

Glenn Laumeister, CEO AllWork, states, "Michael will be leading our enterprise sales, sales operations, and business development for our team. Michael's expertise will be an asset to raising awareness about our one-stop-shop solution. As I talk with other business leaders, what I hear more than anything else is that they are lacking an easy solution for their finance and HR teams that brings together everything together in one place for freelancer onboarding, compliance, management, and payments."

AllWork was designed from the ground up to enable the growth of the Gig Economy in a way that benefits both the companies and the freelancers who both want an easier way to work together. While many companies want to work with more freelancers, there is a lot of friction today around payments and compliance. The AllWork platform eliminates that friction.

In today's rapidly changing work environment, AllWork provides one centralized platform and system of record where any business can easily pay all types of freelancers, track their spend, manage the work being done, and ensure that they are compliant with all state and federal laws whether they are classified as W-2 or 1099 workers.

