OneTrust Announces Recipients of $100,000 DE&I Grant Commitment

ATLANTA, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today OneTrust announced four grants of $25,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta, Black Girls CODE, Inspiredu, and The Felix Project as part of the OneTrust DE&I Council Community pledge. The donations follow a June 2020 commitment from the company to donate $100,000 to organizations that are aligned with the company's impact goals in an effort to move beyond words to action. Following the commitment, OneTrust formed a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) Council, opened a request for proposals for non-profit organizations to apply for the funds, and selected the four recipients based on value alignment, project impact, and scope.

Last year OneTrust committed to becoming an agent of change not only internally but in the communities, they operate in. To do this, OneTrust's DE&I Council invited several non-profits in London, Atlanta, and the San Francisco Bay Area to submit a grant application to fund a project that incorporates the themes of diversity, equity, inclusion, and equality that comprise OneTrust's core values.

These projects serve underrepresented communities and provide individuals with access to the resources needed to be successful and thrive. These grants support critical programs that provide access to education, technology, and food security while incorporating a focus on racial and gender equity.

"OneTrust is honored to partner with these amazing organizations to fund projects that directly address diversity and inclusion in technology," said Kabir Barday, CEO, OneTrust, "OneTrust is proud to serve the communities we operate in by staying true to our word and following through with action."

OneTrust will continue to work with these organizations through the grant and in-kind volunteering contributions to accelerate their meaningful work to improve our communities and make the world a better place.

About the OneTrust DE&I Council community grant recipients:

London's largest food redistribution charity, rescuing good food that cannot be sold and delivering it direct to charities supporting people in need. 900 organizations currently receive food from The Felix Project, helping around 260,000 Londoners every week. The Felix Project prides itself on the quality of the food it delivers – deliveries typically include a high proportion of fresh fruit, vegetables, meat and fish, which would otherwise be wasted. The Felix Project: The Felix Project islargest food redistribution charity, rescuing good food that cannot be sold and delivering it direct to charities supporting people in need. 900 organizations currently receive food from The Felix Project, helping around 260,000 Londoners every week. The Felix Project prides itself on the quality of the food it delivers – deliveries typically include a high proportion of fresh fruit, vegetables, meat and fish, which would otherwise be wasted.

Atlanta . Established in 2020, Inspiredu is a leader in digital inclusion who promotes educational equity for underserved learners around metro Atlanta and throughout Georgia . Inspiredu fills a unique void by focusing on opportunities to use technology as part of a child's learning support system while addressing the challenges of digital literacy and technology access in high-need communities. Inspiredu brings families together for fun days of learning and provides no-cost devices and technical support needed for a strong home learning environment. Inspiredu: Inspiredu is a 501c3 non-profit organization based out of. Established in 2020, Inspiredu is a leader in digital inclusion who promotes educational equity for underserved learners around metroand throughout. Inspiredu fills a unique void by focusing on opportunities to use technology as part of a child's learning support system while addressing the challenges of digital literacy and technology access in high-need communities. Inspiredu brings families together for fun days of learning and provides no-cost devices and technical support needed for a strong home learning environment.

Atlanta counties on an annual basis. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta: For 61 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta (BBBSMA) has transformed the lives of some of the most vulnerable children in our community through a proven youth development strategy: one-to-one mentoring. The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. The agency serves approximately 1,200 children from 12 metrocounties on an annual basis.

San Francisco with eight girls sharing six computers, learning to code; and since inception, we have served over 30,000 students through 15 chapters across the U.S. and South Africa . Black Girls CODE is dedicated to leveling the playing field for girls of color in STEM. Black Girls CODE: Black Girls CODE builds pathways for Black girls to embrace the current tech marketplace as builders and creators by introducing them to skills in computer programming and technology. We aim to inspire young women to become innovators in STEM fields and leaders in their communities. Black Girls CODE started inwith eight girls sharing six computers, learning to code; and since inception, we have served over 30,000 students through 15 chapters across the U.S. and. Black Girls CODE is dedicated to leveling the playing field for girls of color in STEM.

Supporting Quotes from OneTrust's Community Partners

"We are grateful for OneTrust's support to help Black Girls CODE establish equal representation of Black women in the tech sector," said Kenya Llyod, Director of Development, Black Girls CODE, "Together, we are closing the opportunity gap and creating more equitable societies."

"It is our goal to work with partners, like OneTrust, who share our mission and values," said Kwame Johnson, President & CEO, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta. "This generous support will give our organization vital resources to strengthen one-to-one mentoring relationships."

"The last year has been extremely tough for our families and it's no secret that the need for technology has grown tremendously," said Richard Hicks, CEO, InspiredU. "OneTrust's willingness to go above our initial ask is outstanding and will help us serve hundreds of students and families with essential devices and tech-based education."

"We are delighted to be collaborating with OneTrust to help ensure equity, diversity and inclusion (ED&I) are at the heart of everything we do at Felix," said Lucy Inkster, Head of People, The Felix Project. "OneTrust's generous grant will allow us to accelerate the ED&I work we have already started at Felix."

OneTrust is proud to partner with these four amazing organizations to work towards creating a more equitable world where all individuals can access the resources, they need to be successful. While this donation will help to partially fund these projects these great organizations still rely upon corporate grants, individual donations, and other streams of revenue to fund their work. To learn more about the projects OneTrust is funding and ways you can get involved join our LinkedIn Live session Tuesday November 30, 2021 11 AM EST | 4 PM GMT.

