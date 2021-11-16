uLab Systems reveals bold new brand identity

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- uLab Systems™, the creator of the uSmile™ clear aligner system and the uDesign® treatment planning software, proudly announced the launch of its new corporate brand identity, redesigned logo, and refreshed website. These changes come at a time when the company is continuing to expand its reach, delivering its unique AI-based software and best-in-class clear aligner system to orthodontists throughout the U.S. and Canada.

"We are excited to announce the fresh and modern new brand identity that will truly stand out in the clear aligner market. The new logo and website have brought a smile to the face of each orthodontist who has seen it prior to launch. We want our customers to enjoy everything about their experience with uLab, including the brand," says Amir Abolfathi, co-founder and chief executive officer of uLab. "Our new branding is one of many things we are doing as part of our commitment to bring an innovative, modern and a customer-centric approach to orthodontics," added Mr. Abolfathi.

The new logo design, featuring strong letterforms surrounded by a perfect circle and a colorful paintbrush style graphic, is intended to represent the personal artistry of the orthodontist community and their emphasis on symmetry and precision with designing smiles. The rebranding will be applied across all company assets. The one place you will see the new brand identity take on a less featured role is with uLab's unique custom packaging offering. uLab developed the first-in-industry option for orthodontists to add their logo to the aligner boxes for their patients. uLab understands the spotlight should be on the orthodontist as the expert, not the aligner vendor that manufactures the appliances.

uLab is committed to helping orthodontists take back control, enabling treatment planning in one sitting, in as few as 10 minutes. To date, there have been more than 350,000 aligner cases planned. uLab's state-of-the-art facility in Memphis has the capacity to manufacture millions of aligners per year.

Located in Memphis, TN, uLab Systems is led by a proven team of engineers and entrepreneurs with extensive experience bringing innovative new products to market. uLab's mission is to advance the orthodontic industry with digital treatment planning software and aligner products that let orthodontists take back control of their treatment plans. To learn more visit www.ulabsystems.com.

