CyCognito Named Tomorrow's Top Growth Company by Qumra Capital during Calcalist's Mind the Tech NY 2021

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CyCognito , the leader in external attack surface management and attack surface protection, today announced it has been selected by Qumra Capital as one of Tomorrow's Top Growth Companies at Mind the Tech NYC, the industry's leading tech and innovation conference.

"We're thrilled to be named Tomorrow's Top Growth Company by Qumra Capital," said Rob Gurzeev, CEO and Co-Founder of CyCognito. "This recognition is a testament to the importance of attack surface protection, CyCognito's innovative approach, best-in-class technology, and the growing demand for our platform."

"Cycognito embodies five major characteristics we looked for when naming Tomorrow's Growth Companies: true innovation, a big market opportunity, proven product-market-sales fit, strong and continuous growth, and a leadership team that is eager and capable to become a global leader," said Erez Shachar, Managing Partner of Qumra Capital.

Dozens of companies applied to be included in the prestigious list. The selection committee, made up of top investment professionals from the Israeli tech ecosystems, looked for innovative companies with the potential to make a huge difference and lead their categories. Additional members of the list can be found here .

Aisling MacRunnels, Chief Growth Officer at CyCognito, added, "We have the WOW factor. It's fun to witness a sophisticated CISO running a trial with CyCognito across their organization. They expect us to find more attack surface than any other company, owned and third party, but they do not anticipate the ease at which the product runs, the context and insights that are returned immediately, and the actionable data that is provided. Our biggest objective today is to engage more channel partners and customers so they can enjoy the benefits of CyCognito as we continue to evolve our Attack Surface Management & Protection platform"

About CyCognito

CyCognito solves one of the most fundamental business problems in cybersecurity: seeing how attackers view your organization, where they are most likely to break in, what systems and assets are at risk, and how you can eliminate the exposure. Founded by national intelligence agency veterans, CyCognito has a deep understanding of how attackers exploit blind spots and a path of least resistance. The Palo Alto-based company is funded by leading Silicon Valley venture capitalists, and its mission is to help organizations protect themselves from even the most sophisticated attackers. It does this with a category-defining, transformative platform that automates offensive cybersecurity operations to provide reconnaissance capabilities superior to those of attackers.

About Qumra Capital

Qumra is Israel's leading growth capital provider. With over $800 in AUM, Qumra is managed by Boaz Dinte, Erez Shachar, Sivan Shamri Dahan, and Sharon Barzik Cohen. The fund's portfolio includes successful IPOS such as Fiverr JFrog and Taboola and top hyper-growth technology companies such as AppsFlyer, Minute Media JoyTunes At bay, and many more.

View original content:

SOURCE CyCognito