JNTO's New York Office to Attend Anime NYC 2021

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, the New York office of JNTO will be attending Anime NYC to showcase its new augmented reality application on its Instagram account, @VisitJapan.US. Attendees who partake in the AR app function can take selfies in Tokyo, Nagano, Okinawa and dozens of other locations. Those who stop by the booth can also prepare for their next trip to Japan and learn about off-the-beaten-path destinations in the country through a variety of brochures and informational videos.

Venue:

Javits Center

Show hours for public:

November 19, 1pm - 7pm

November 20, 10am - 7pm

November 21, 10am – 5pm

About Anime NYC.

Anime NYC is New York City's anime convention that brings anime fans and publishers together for three days of unique exhibits, exclusive screenings, extensive panels, and appearances by some of the biggest creators in Japan. It is not part of New York Comic Con. In 2019, the event hosted over 46,000 attendees.

ABOUT JAPAN NATIONAL TOURISM ORGANIZATION (JNTO)

As the official tourism board of Japan, JNTO is involved in a wide range of promotional activities to encourage international travelers to visit Japan. Through a variety of campaigns and initiatives, JNTO is inspiring more American travelers to visit Tokyo, Kyoto and beyond.

For more information about travel to Japan, visit JNTO on its Website, Facebook, Instagram and Twitte r . To contact the New York office of the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) directly, please e-mail jntonyc_press@jnto.go.jp.

